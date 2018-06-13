David Giuliani: On corruption, feds should be aggressive

dgiuliani@daily-journal.com

Sorry, I cannot muster the tears for public officials who fall under the scrutiny of federal prosecutors.

Most state authorities shy away from pursuing government corruption. In her first election, Attorney General Lisa Madigan vowed to focus on such matters but never followed through.

This is an area where Uncle Sam steps in. In Illinois, it’s federal authorities who took down Govs. Rod Blagojevich and George Ryan, as well as Rita Crundwell, the infamous bookkeeper in Dixon who made off with more than 50 million in taxpayer dollars.

Sometimes federal authorities make mistakes. We all do.

Shortly before the 2008 election, the Justice Department secured a public corruption conviction against the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, an Alaska Republican. He lost his re-election.

The next year, evidence emerged that prosecutors had hid evidence, so the Justice Department persuaded a judge to void the conviction.

Not a good moment for the Justice Department. But there was a silver lining: The Republican Stevens was convicted under a GOP administration and cleared under a Democratic one.

The department has a tradition of pursuing public corruption, regardless of the offender’s partisan affiliation.

Last weekend, one of my favorite columnists, former Republican state Rep. Jim Nowlan, argued that when the Justice Department prosecutes public officials, it’s not a fair fight.

“A U.S. Attorney has a phalanx of lawyers, plus the investigative resources of the FBI, IRS, Postal Service and more — and time,” wrote Nowlan, whose column appears Saturday in the Daily Journal. “Arrogance can develop in prosecutors’ offices: We are the good guys, so we can do no wrong in our quest to convict the bad guys.”

He’s right about the arrogance. Anywhere power develops, so, too, can arrogance. That’s why our nation’s founders created a system of checks and balances, so no one branch of government becomes too powerful. If a prosecutor goes too far, a judge can put that executive branch official in check.

Nowlan continued, “By dragging out investigations, the feds can bankrupt even wealthy defendants, who must keep high-priced lawyers engaged throughout. Out of money, many defendants finally cry ‘Uncle’ and plead guilty before trial.”

This supposed crying of “uncle” happens after defendants discover prosecutors have strong evidence against them. They plead guilty in return for lesser sentences. This plea bargaining saves both sides time and money.

In Nowlan’s argument, former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock serves as Exhibit A. The Peoria Republican is accused of using government and campaign money for mileage reimbursements, cars, interior decorating and Super Bowl tickets he sold for a profit.

On Nov. 1, 2016, the U.S. attorney indicted Schock on 24 counts of alleged corruption. But Nowlan points out the old saying that a prosecutor could indict a ham sandwich before a grand jury because only a prosecutor’s side is presented. He also said defendants face a nationwide conviction rate of 98 percent in federal courts.

Perhaps, but this happens for a reason: Defendants in most cases face evidence “beyond a reasonable doubt.” That’s why they enter plea negotiations.

After media reported Schock’s possible misuse of campaign money, the congressman resigned.

“Obviously ... Schock flew too close to the sun (power and celebrity) too quickly. His bookkeeping of travel and office expenditures was sloppy at best,” Nowlan wrote. “The day after his resignation, the FBI swarmed his home, the beginning of an aggressive investigation into possible criminal actions. Since then, the U.S. Attorney in Springfield has convened two grand juries and brought maybe a hundred witnesses to appear before them.”

And this is a bad thing?

As a taxpayer, I want the federal government to be aggressive in investigating public corruption and devote resources to that function. Such an investment saves taxpayer dollars in the long run.

At the same time, federal prosecutors should clear plenty of hurdles to prove their cases. This is why the gears of justice grind slowly, as they should.

This does not mean federal prosecutors’ aggressiveness is inherently unfair, as Nowlan seems to suggest. Do we somehow stop the flow of resources to prosecutors to prevent them from building still stronger cases?

Of course not. If prosecutors are unfair, judges can step in. That’s how our system works.