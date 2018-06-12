Kankakee schools pass up low bidder

dgiuliani@daily-journal.com

Bus service will cost more in the Kankakee school district next school year, with the district going with the second lowest bidder.

This was a result of the district’s unhappiness with its contractor, First Student. Officials say they might make up for at least some of the difference by cutting the number of bus routes.

Under the contract with Illinois Central, a one-way passenger bus trip would cost $135.50, up from $116.55, a 16 percent increase. The cost for a field trip would be $51 per hour, or a 20 percent hike.

Throughout the course of three years, First Student proposed an annual average rate increase of 2.75 percent, lower than Illinois Central’s 3 percent.

The school board chose Illinois Central at a meeting in March. Four companies bid on the contract.

Earlier this year, the school district expressed frustration with First Student regarding its cooperation in disciplinary investigations. The company, officials said, would not produce videos to help the district to investigate misbehavior.

The bus drivers union, however, defended the company, saying the district had ignored their complaints.

James Stokes, a bus driver, Kankakee firefighter and former Kankakee alderman, said he wondered what the district would get in return for the greater spending. He proposed Illinois Central assign more bus monitors, whom he said could help deal with misbehaving students.

He said disciplinary issues have been a problem for years.

“I’m not saying every kid is out of line and doing things they shouldn’t do,” Stokes said. “But there is a vast amount who like to challenge you. They use profanity.”

Superintendent Genevra Walters acknowledged Illinois Central bid higher than First Student. But she said the district has problems with how First Student managed the local contract.

The company hasn’t changed its routing system since 2008, even though the district has eliminated a building and restructured its schools since then, she said.

“We think we have more bus routes than we need. We don’t think First Student was being completely efficient,” Walters said.

She said she didn’t know if changes to the routing system would make a big difference cost-wise, but the district would find savings if it started from scratch.

She said the school district doesn’t want an adversarial relationship with First Student, noting that it will probably bid on the contract again, given it handles bus service for many districts.

“They’re a very good company. They’re comparable to any other transportation company. The bus drivers were not an issue. The administration of the contract was an issue,” Walters said. “When you’re spending more money for a contract, there has to be a really good reason to do that. Student safety is such a reason.”

Illinois Central is a part of Joliet-based North American Central School Bus. According to its website, North America is the fourth largest school bus operator in the United States, serving students in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas, Massachusetts and Idaho.

First Student is the nation’s largest school bus contractor, working in 39 states and seven Canadian provinces, according to the company. It has contracts with 1,100 school districts. First Student is part of the Scottish transportation company, FirstGroup.

<strong>Service First Student Illinois Central</strong>

Passenger bus (one way) $116.55 $135.50

Wheelchair bus (one way) $128.20 $149.50

Bus monitor (per trip) $50.04 $44.00

Field trip (per hour) $42.55 $51.00

Average annual increase 2.75 percent 3 percent

Source: Kankakee School District