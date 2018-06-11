Man receives 5 years for criminal sexual abuse

KANKAKEE — Elkanah Asher pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of two girls younger than the age of 15 in July 2017 on May 5.

Asher, 31, received a five-year-prison sentence and will serve four years of parole after his release. He was facing a sentence of three to 14 years.

He was a registered sex offender having been convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl in Cook County in 2008. Asher registered with Kankakee police after he moved here from Cook County.

Asher, who befriended the girls’ mom, assaulted them while they were in his care.

The girls told their mother what had happened when she returned home.