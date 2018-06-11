Downtown Kankakee summer entertainment

<strong>Downtown Kankakee</strong> will have a full calendar of fun events this summer and it begins with June 15’s <strong>”Sunset Stroll”</strong> along Schuyler Avenue.

Sponsored by the <strong>city of Kankakee</strong>, <strong>Kankakee Development Corporation</strong> and the <strong>Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce</strong>, the Sunset Stroll, to be held from the 100 block of <strong>North Schuyler Avenue</strong> to the 200 block of <strong>South Schuyler Avenue</strong>, will be the first of many downtown events.

These three blocks of Schuyler will be closed to vehicle traffic from 3 to 10 p.m. next Friday.

“Our goal is to get people into downtown Kankakee on a Friday evening so they can experience the shops and restaurants we have here,” said <strong>Peggy Mayer</strong>, KDC’s executive director and owner of <strong>Spotlight Meetings & Events</strong>, who is coordinating the event.

“We think this will be a fun, different way to kick off the summer schedule,” she said of the inaugural event.

In addition to the business and restaurants participating, several <strong>Kankakee Farmers’ Market</strong> vendors will set up at the market location and country music performer <strong>Nick Lynch</strong> will be providing live music from 5 to 8 p.m. at the <strong>Harold and Jean Miner Stage</strong> in <strong>Festival Square</strong> venue.

At the Sunset Stroll, participants can get a wristband and walk within the three-block area with alcohol from one of the participating bars or restaurants.

<strong>Papi’s Pizza</strong> also will be open during the event and will feature live alternative rock music by local band <strong>Beeso and Friends</strong> beginning at 8 p.m.

This is just the start of summer downtown fun. The <strong>Kankakee Events Partnership</strong>, comprised of the city of Kankakee, Kankakee Public Library and the KDC, are sponsoring many free events.

<strong>Wednesday Wheels</strong> will be hosting two car shows from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on July 11 and Aug. 1. The first car show was held Wednesday.

<strong>Sandwich With A Side of Jam</strong> will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 13 (Neighborhood Kitchen and Martinez Tacos), July 11 (J.R.’s Chicken and Brother George BBQ) and Aug. 8 (Cream of the Crop and Papi’s Pizza).

The <strong>Summer Concert Series, “Major Notes at Miner Square</strong>,” will be held Friday nights (June 29, July, 6 and 13 and Aug. 17 and 31) from 6 to 8 p.m.

The <strong>Music & Movies in the Park</strong> will be held at 7 p.m. June 16 (“Coco”), July 14 (“Jumanji”) and Aug. 18 (“Black Panther”) at the Miner Stage.

And, of course, the main summer downtown event, <strong>Merchant Street MusicFest</strong>, will be held July 27-28, at Miner Square.

For more information, call 815-939-4564 or visit “events” at downtownkankakee.com.

• • •

Speaking of downtown business, <strong>Beth McCue</strong>, of Kankakee, opened a yoga studio, <strong>Purelight Yoga</strong>, last fall at 201 E. Merchant St., in 700 square feet of leased space on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library.

McCue relocated the business last fall after operating her studio for several months in the Majestic building in Kankakee.

McCue welcomes drop-in clients at a rate of $12 per class. She also offer five- and 10-class packages as well.

The studio has classes Monday through Saturday, but because specific times vary, people should check yoga times as purlightyoga.com. Classes typically have five to seven students.

A 1994 graduate of <strong>Kankakee High School</strong> and a lifelong Kankakeean, McCue is a certified yoga trainer and Purelight Yoga is a registered yoga school.

“This is a beautiful location. It has a good vibe,” she said.

McCue said she and her instructors teach “authentic” yoga, not fitness training. She explained yoga is a life practice as students learn how to support themselves — physically, emotionally and mentally.

The Daily Journal’s Lee Provost writes about local business rumors, comings and goings and other notes of interest. Anyone with information to share should contact Provost at lprovost@daily-journal.com or 815-937-3364.