Ron Jackson: Apologies don't mean 'I'm sorry'

I’m sorry. I apologize. We hear those words uttered a lot. Author Robert Brault pointed out its uselessness when he said, “Life becomes easier when you learn to accept the apology you never got.” Yet, we keep demanding it.

What does it mean to say, “I’m sorry” or to apologize? By definition, it is an expression of regret of committing a wrong. It is assumed to be genuine. We hear apologies too much lately. So much so, it has lost its effectiveness. We have private and public apologies. We have free and forced apologies. We have outright lies.

There are very few days, it seems, we go without someone publicly demanding or offering an apology.

An inadvertent comment, a direct insult or, maybe, something spoken out of ignorance can command a call for a public apology. Typically, such apologies are made to save one’s status or livelihood as opposed to being sincerely remorseful.

Public apologies tend to be the last word on any issue. It has the same effect as telling someone to shut up, let’s move on — that is, unless someone wants to drag an issue on for days or, sometimes, decades.

If an apology is not genuine, is it any different than a lie? Why are we satisfied with that lie and not others? If a single entity was offended and was worthy of a apology, why does the public feel it is deserving of expressed regret? If you didn’t hurt me, I don’t need to hear anything from you.

This past week, former President Bill Clinton was asked if he had ever personally apologized to Monica Lewinsky, the former White House intern with whom he had an affair. Clinton said he had not apologized to her personally but had apologized several times to the American people and his family.

What Clinton had to apologize to Lewinsky for remains a mystery to me. Despite their age difference, they were both adults.

Although the public considered Clinton a villain because he held such power and influence over the younger Lewinsky, she has said their affair was mutual and that she was the aggressor.

Twenty years later, Bill Clinton still is being questioned about his nonprivate apology to someone he did not offend and only has regret for being caught. Clinton added he doesn’t feel any regret today. After he expressed his regrets 20 years ago, he said he let it go.

The notion of forced apologies lessens the original intent of the gesture. An admission that you might have said something cruel, wrong or just stupid should suffice. Leave the implied regret to the receiver. If there is true remorse, no adult needs to be told to express it. The apology should be given directly to the wronged, not the entire community. Enough of the grandstanding formal declarations of regret with the underlying motivation to make the embarrassing ordeal go away.

If apologies are meaningful, why aren’t they enough? Why must there also include a consequence?

If differences are settled via other means or acts, why is an apology tacked on similar to interest?

In the recent case of Roseanne Barr, who lost her job after offending an individual, why was an apology necessary? If saying I’m sorry was warranted, what benefit did the person she offended gain by Roseanne’s loss of work?

Fifty years later, I’m sorry I said I was sorry when it was said only to avoid a consequence. However, I am still proud I prefaced the mandatory apology with, “Mr. H. told me to say I’m sorry.” In other words, Mr. H. made me tell a lie.