Don't call it a pageant

kallen@daily-journal.com

The days of parading across a worldwide stage in a revealing two-piece bikini now are over.

“We’re no longer a pageant,” said Gretchen Carlson, the first former Miss America to be named chair of the Board of Trustees of the Miss America Organization, during a “Good Morning America” interview June 5. “We are a competition.”

Along with renaming the event, the Miss America Competition will no longer feature a swimsuit portion.

“I always had a problem with the swimsuit portion,” said Pat Polk, who co-directs the Miss Kankakee County pageant and the Teen pageant.

“I was in a pageant a long, long time ago, and I would have never worn a bikini because I didn’t have a bikini body. It eliminates a lot of people. Now, I’m glad more ladies will participate without feeling body-shamed.”

Polk did say the Miss Kankakee County pageant previously held a swimsuit competition, but it will no longer continue this year.

The swimsuit portion of the competition will be replaced with a live interactive session between the Miss America contestants and judges, where the contestants from all 50 states and the District of Columbia will be asked to demonstrate their passion, intelligence and overall understanding of what it means to be Miss America.

Gloria Sanders, of Kankakee, became Polk’s protege after starting out in the Miss Kankakee County pageant and the Teen pageant. Now, she co-directs with Polk.

Sanders is in Marion, Ill., helping to represent young women from the Kankakee area for the 2018 Miss Illinois pageant.

“There’s definitely some buzz going on down here about the changes,” Sanders said.

“I’ve been involved in the local and state pageants since 1976, and I totally support the fact that they want to focus on the young ladies’ intellect; but in my opinion, you have to develop a girl’s brand. When these girls come to me at a local level, I’m not training them for Miss Illinois — I’m training them for Miss America.”

When training young women for these competitions, Sanders is asked for their bodies to be in “Miss America shape.”

“That doesn’t mean pencil thin. It means that they want someone who exemplifies a healthy lifestyle, who’s toned at whatever size they are,” Sanders said.

The Iroquois County Fair Queen Pageant Committee declined to comment on whether they have a swimsuit portion in their pageant, but records from 2017 show they do.

Kankakee School District 111 Superintendent Genevra Walters took part in the Kankakee Teen Pageant in the mid-’80s.

“There was no swimsuit portion in the Teen Pageant,” Walters said. “Teens already have body image issues, so I’m not sure if I would’ve done that.”

Although people tend to focus on the outer beauty aspects of a pageant, Walters learned some things she still uses in her professional life today.

“I learned how to speak in front of others, walk in heels and interview people,” Walters said.

“I was an introvert before I learned all of those things — I still am, but it was very valuable to learn as a teen. I’m also not into semantics; I don’t think it really matters if Miss America is called a pageant or a competition. I think it’s important that people focus on what the young women get out of the experience, rather than what’s conceived of it.”

The organization also is ending its evening gown potion of the competition. That now will be replaced with a portion of the competition where each contestant will dress in attire that makes them feel the most confident and expresses their personal style.

“When I was involved in the Teen Pageant, Pat Polk really didn’t focus on the beauty part. She promoted the intellect part,” said Staci Lightfoot, People’s Bank vice president.

“She took a different perspective. If there had of been a swimsuit portion in the Teen Pageant, I probably would’ve participated — maybe not now, two kids later,” said Lightfoot, who participated in the Teen Pageant in the mid-’80s. “In the pageant, I learned how to be a young lady, how to have a platform and how to agree to disagree with others.”

The 2019 Miss America Competition will air live 9 p.m. Sept. 9 on ABC.