Relay for Life events ready to step off to raise funds to fight cancer

Daily Journal staff report

The annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life events for Iroquois and Kankakee counties take place this weekend.

Iroquois County hosts its event from 5 to 11:30 p.m. today at Watseka Community High School. The goal is to raise $95,000. As of Thursday, participants had raised more than $60,000.

The opening ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. with luminaries being lit for those taken by cancer or who have survived at 9 p.m. Closing ceremonies are set for 10:30 p.m.

On Saturday at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, the Kankakee relay steps off at 2 p.m. with opening ceremonies. Nucor Steel and Riverside Medical Center are the presenting sponsors. Luminaries will be lit at 9 p.m., and closing ceremonies take place at 11:30 p.m.

This year’s goal is $325,000 with $127,500 raised as of Thursday afternoon. According to the event’s website, Nucor Steel has raised more than $57,000.