5 things to do this weekend

Family Night Out

Come enjoy an evening out with the family at Perry Farm Park’s annual Family Night Out, from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. This year will feature the Flying Houndz Frisbee Dog Trick Show at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Admission cost is $5 per car.

Steal a look at new crime thriller

Five years, eight months, and 12 days — that’s how long Debbie Ocean has been devising the biggest heist of her life. In the new “Ocean’s 8” film starring Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Mindy Kailing, she plans on recruiting a group of thieves and con artists to steal a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. Check today’s edition of the Daily Journal for showtimes.

How about a cookout?

There will be a Flag Day Cookout from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion in Manteno. The Sons of the American Legion will be selling American flags for Flag Day. Food available includes hamburgers and hot dogs.

Take a hike

At 1 p.m. Saturday, visitors to The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands in Indiana will be treated to a hike along the Grace Teninga Discovery Trail.

Momence Heritage Day

Check out Heritage Day Saturday at noon at Edward Chipman Public Library, 126 N. Locust St., Momence. There will be family-friendly activities throughout historic Momence until 5:30 p.m. All activities are free.