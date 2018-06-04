Criterium turns Riverview into block party, race track

KANKAKEE – It's the Sunday that turns Kankakee's Riverview Historic District into a race track and a block party.

Blankets and fold-up chairs line the front yards of houses that surround Cobb Park. Neighbors gather under tents and trees with pounds of smoked pork and sweets, as their children gather at a bounce house.

They intently watch as dozens of bicyclists race through their neighborhood, competing for spots on the podium and glory.

That's what makes the Cobb Park Criterium an event Riverview residents await every year. It's the event that serves as the counterweight to the Strawberry Jazz Fest during the weekend that kicks off the city's festival season.

And it didn't fail to impress on Sunday, as Kankakee Alderwoman Stacy Gall threw a bike race party at her home on South Greenwood Avenue for the sixth consecutive year.

Gall's family hosted dozens of friends and neighbors, serving 80 pounds of smoked pork and a variety of goods from the lawn many people deemed the best seats of the race. It's so close, a biker once crashed onto Gall's driveway.

Bikers even stop by Gall's house after the race to enjoy bananas and whatever it takes to rehydrate themselves.

"We have some old-fashion neighborhood stuff that maybe you don't see all the time," Gall said. "We encourage the racers to come over. We ask them where they're from and show them what the community is about. We give them a little piece of Kankakee to take with them."

The bike races have had a reputable effect on Riverview. They played a role in convincing Nicole Hamm-Smith to move to the neighborhood.

"We lived semi-close to where the races are held and would come to Stacy's party every year," Hamm-Smith said. "My daughter loved the bounce house, and we enjoyed the food and people. When we were looking for a house, we wanted to be in this area. You can't find better neighbors. It's a tight-knit neighborhood, and we always look forward to the races."

Bill Yohnka, who lives across the street from Gall, used to throw a bike race party. He has long been the liaison between Kankakee and South Chicago Wheelmen, which hosts the annual criterium.

Yohnka rode his bike around the neighborhood throughout the race. He also made 10 pieces of chalkboard art for the winners. Each piece depicted a race map while putting Kankakee on the board.

"It's a unique event," Yohnka said. "It's getting warm. The sun is going through the trees. The bikes are speeding through. It's really a good combination of neighbors, bicyclists from throughout the Midwest, and people from the community who have never been to Riverview. It's a great community event."

It also could give some insight to what Kankakee County will look like in the future as the Kankakee County Convention & Visitor's Bureau prepares to roll out a bike share program this summer.