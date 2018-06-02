Tax burden highest in Kankakee

dgiuliani@daily-journal.com

Kankakee homeowners are paying a higher effective property tax rate than those in surrounding towns — more than twice as much in some cases.

This tax burden is largely driven by the city government. In most places, the schools take the biggest chunk of the property tax bill. In Kankakee, the city consumes about half the bill, while the schools make up a little more than a third.

Kankakee city officials promise they will reduce property taxes, providing relief with next year’s bills.

In Kankakee, this year’s property tax bill is 5.9 percent of a home’s value, which is the effective property tax rate. The second highest among Kankakee County’s municipalities is Hopkins Park, which is 4 percent.

Bourbonnais and Bradley are at 3 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.

Limestone and Hersher have the lowest property tax burdens, amounting to 2.7 percent. Momence is slightly higher at 2.9 percent.

It’s no coincidence Kankakee and Hopkins Park, the area’s poorest towns, have the highest effective property tax rates in the county. This is a trend seen across the state.

The Springfield-based Taxpayers Federation of Illinois conducted a study of last year’s tax rates in 89 Illinois cities. Kankakee ranked fourth highest, with a 5.7 percent effective property tax rate at the time.

Among the other towns in the top tier were Dolton, East St. Louis, Cairo and Chicago Heights, which have some of the state’s lowest median household incomes.

“There are certain costs to running a town. The costs aren’t that dramatically different,” said Carol Portman, the federation’s president. “The rate has to be higher to generate the same amount of revenue to provide the services. It’s especially true when a community doesn’t have a significant commercial and industrial tax base.”

‘Spread over smaller pie’

One of the biggest causes of Kankakee’s high property taxes is pensions, which is consuming about half of the city’s property tax dollars.

Kankakee’s police and fire pensions are among the worst-funded in the state. The police pension fund is 27 percent funded and the fire fund is at 17 percent, according to state comptroller’s reports.

From 2012-16, Kankakee taxpayers’ contribution to the funds increased by a third to $5.5 million, from $4.1 million, according to Illinois Department of Insurance reports. If the contribution had risen at the rate of inflation, it would have gone up 4 percent to $4.3 million.

Former Kankakee Mayor Nina Epstein said pension costs have escalated while the city’s property tax base dropped by about a third in the years after the 2008 economic crash.

“Your effective tax rate can go only one way in that case, which is up. The city’s taxes are spread over a smaller pie,” said Epstein, who served as mayor from 2009 to 2017. “It’s not mismanagement. It’s not wild spending. It’s a confluence of issues that sadly you have no control over.”

Local housing values are starting to creep back up, she said, but there’s a long way to go to return to pre-recession levels.

“The bursting of the housing bubble always affects poor communities first. The huge hit was to residential. How do you build that back up?” Epstein said.

‘We get no development’

In March, the Kankakee City Council approved increasing the local sales tax to cover the city’s pension contributions, eliminating property taxes designated for that purpose. In July, the sales tax will increase to 8.25 percent, from 6.25 percent, projecting to bring in $7 million more to the city. It will take effect in July.

The additional sales tax money will go toward pensions. This will allow the city to reduce its property tax by an estimated 43 percent — or 19 percent of a taxpayer’s overall bill, including all taxing bodies, said 6th Ward Ald. Chris Curtis, who pushed the increase.

The sales tax, he noted, is not only paid by residents, but also by those visiting town.

“We need to give property tax relief,” Curtis said. “We can’t have the fourth highest tax rate. Because of that, we get no development.”

The property tax reduction, he said, should increase home values.

The city projects a resident would spend $145 to $250 more per year because of the sales tax, but would see a property tax reduction of $350 to $1,443 for a home valued between $50,000 to $150,000.

Counting the sales tax increase, that would mean a net savings of about $200 to $1,000 annually in a taxpayer’s pocket, according to the city.

“This will spur increased home values,” Curtis said. “This will spur people to buy homes in Kankakee.”