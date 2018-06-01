Community Arts Council presents new board

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — At its annual meeting in April, the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County nominating committee presented a new slate of officers for the board of directors.

At the May board meeting, those officers were approved. They are president Barbi Brewer-Watson, vice president Mark Steffen, secretary Bonnie Brewer and treasurer Ron Ruda. The officers begin their two-year term in June.

Commenting on her new role Brewer-Watson said, “It’s really exciting to be in this leadership role. I have a deep passion for the arts and how it uplifts a community and contributes to its quality of life.”

Brewer-Watson is the president and CEO of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce.

She also sits on the board of directors of the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties and the Drug Free Kankakee Inc. board of directors.

Past president, and now vice president, Steffen, said, “We’re a volunteer board, and everyone gives a lot of their time and energy into creating successful events like the Strawberry Jazz Festival and the Fall Arts Stroll. Last year, we were able to add another great arts event in Manteno, and our membership is just at 100.”

Other board members include Dondi Maricle, of Bourbonnais; Nancy Dutour, of Aroma Park; Dee Cook, of Bourbonnais; Nikki Moore, of Bourbonnais; Helen DuFour, of Kankakee; Mike Ruble, of Bourbonnais; Amber Robinson, of Aroma Park; Janice Miller, of Bradley; and Scott Zizic, of Grant Park.

Board members retiring from the board this year are longtime volunteers and directors, Sherry Merry, of Kankakee; and John Sokol, of Momence.

The CAC works to serve as the central body to promote, develop, stimulate and encourage arts organizations, artists and arts participation in Kankakee County.

Visit the CAC Arts Center at 1600 N. Illinois Route 50 in Northfield Square mall in Bradley, or online at communityartscouncil.org.