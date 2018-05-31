The final word has been spelled

Laura Tejero took a shot at the word “cortisone’’ Wednesday, but an unsuccessful attempt at spelling it eliminated her from the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Tejero, a 14-year-old and recent eighth-grade graduate of Bradley Central School, advanced to the third round of the prestigious bee before being eliminated. She earned the right to compete in it by winning the Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Spelling Bee last February.

The day was not a total loss for Tejero. After the third round was completed, she and other contestants enjoyed a bus tour through the nation’s capitol. One of the highlights for Tejero was visiting Madame Tussauds Wax Museum.

A new champion will be determined by the time today ends. The final rounds are split into two parts, with the morning session broadcast by ESPN2. The finals are set for tonight at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN.

The Daily Journal once again sponsored the regional bee, and also paid Tejero’s expenses so she could travel to Washington to participate on the national level.