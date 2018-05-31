Iroquois County upsets Democrats

Iroquois County Democrats are upset with the Republican-dominated county government, saying officials unfairly barred them from meeting in a county building.

But board chairman John Shure said the county treats the Democratic and Republican parties equally. Both meet in the building.

Earlier this week, Dale Strough, chairman of the Iroquois County Democratic Central Committee, sent a news release accusing Shure of locking out the party from holding its meeting in the county board chambers. The county cited “security concerns,” he said.

In an interview, Shure said the Democratic Party’s version of events was not true. He said the Democrats changed their meeting time without informing the county. He said he found out at the last minute and was busy, so he was unable to open it.

The administration building is normally locked at 4:30 p.m. It takes either Shure or the county clerk to open it, Shure said.

“There is no security issue involving Democrats,” Shure said. “Mr. Strough is trying to create a firestorm over nothing. If the Republicans have the authority to meet in that building, that same courtesy has to be extended to Democrats. But things have to be done in order.”

In an interview, Strough, a lawyer, acknowledged the Democrats changed the meeting time, but he said he notified the county clerk’s office and the 911 office, both of which are in the building. The 911 office said it could let the Democrats in, Strough said.

But an hour and a half before the meeting, the 911 office informed the party that Shure would not let the Democrats in, citing security concerns, Strough said.

Strough said he was disappointed and waited until the next day to call Shure, so he could cool down. He said he received no return call.

In his news release, Strough described Shure’s action as “dictatorial” and “pure vindictive partisanship.” He said Shure might be retaliating because the Democrats are fielding a candidate, Paula Rossow, in the November election. She is running in District 2; Shure is one of its five representatives.

“The behavior of chairman Shure suggests that the actions of county government are based upon the benefit and the advantage of an elite group of good ol’ boys who run the county,” Strough said.

Shure said politics had nothing to do with his decision.

The 20-member county board is made up of all Republicans.