Memorial Day weekend observances

Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery

Services at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, will be Monday at the main flagpole. The Joliet American Legion band will begin playing at 11 a.m. The formal program will follow at 11:30 a.m. The speaker is Marc Magill, the medical director of the Jesse Brown Veterans Administration Medical Center.

There will be a flyover of a World War II vintage plane. About 2,200 chairs will be set up, but people are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs. Handicapped parking is available with shuttle service.

If you are driving, plan on leaving early. There still is some construction on Illinois Route 53 outside the cemetery.

Aroma Park

The American Legion Post will have services at 11 a.m. Sunday, the day before Memorial Day, at the Post, 739 Sandbar Road, Kankakee. There will be a ceremony, a salute and appropriate remarks, followed by a potluck. A delegation from the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno is expected to visit.

Bishop McNamara High School

Bishop McNamara High School will replant the Ryan Beaupre Memorial Tree at 8:30 a.m. Monday before the start of the annual Ken Klipp Classic 5K run. Beaupre died in the early hours of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 when the CH-46E Ses Knight helicopter he was piloting crashed, returning from a mission. A McNamara alumnus, he had been an Illinois State Scholar at the school.

Bradley

American Legion Post 766 will hold a Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the plaque adjacent to the post on Broadway. The Bradley police firing squad and color guard will participate. There also will be a salute and the playing of taps.

Catholic Cemeteries

All Saints Cemetery and Cremation Garden, 1839 W. Illinois Route 102, Bourbonnais, will have a special Memorial Day Mass 9 a.m. Monday in the chapel at the cemetery.

Chebanse

Chebanse American Legion Post 408 will host a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Monday at the Chebanse Evergreen Cemetery.

Cissna Park

Services will be held at 9 a.m. Memorial Day in the park. Pastor Silas Montgomery of the Christian Bible Church will be the speaker. “The Star Spangled Banner” will be sung. A wreath will be placed at the memorial. The drill team also will hold services at 10 a.m. in Rankin Cemetery.

Hopkins Park

A Memorial Day service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Angel of Peace Cemetery in Hopkins Park.

The ceremony coincides with the first anniversary of the memorial bench which was placed there.

Angel of Peace was once known as Morning Star Memorial, and the land sat vacant for more than 38 years. Austin Timms, the first mayor of Pembroke is buried in Angel of Peace. More than 24 veterans also are buried there.

The memorial service will include hymns, inspirational messages, a keynote speaker and historical information.

Illinois Veterans Home, Manteno

The Illinois Veterans Home, Manteno, will have a ceremony 2 p.m. Monday at Veterans Hall. Chaplain Edgar Khan will speak. The colors will be posted, and the names of all the veterans who have died within the past year will be read. The ceremony is open to the public.

Kankakee County Courthouse

The annual Memorial Day service on the front lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Vietnam veteran Stanley Stam will be the keynote speaker. Fred Tetter, Army veteran, an Illinois certified Veterans Service Officer and Kankakee 7th Ward alderman, also will have a Memorial Day message. There will be a Pledge of Allegiance. The national anthem will be performed by Tim Rehmer, commander of St. George American Legion Post 1164. There will be an invocation and the reading of the names of veterans who have died within the last year. Memorial Day wreaths will be presented. An honor guard will fire a salute. Taps will be sounded.

The event will take place rain or shine. Please bring a folding chair if you need one.

Manteno

The Manteno Legion National Guard, veterans and the public will celebrate Memorial Day by honoring fallen warriors at five local cemeteries and performing a remembrance for the deceased at each on Monday. When they return to the Post, the Color Guard, along with veterans and supporters, will march to Legion Park, where a final remembrance will be held. A small lunch will be served at the Manteno Legion following the events.

The schedule of events are: Deselm Cemetery, 8 a.m.; Bloom Grove Cemetery, 8:30 a.m.; Veterans Cemetery, 9 a.m.; St. Joseph Cemetery, 9:30 a.m.; Elwood Cemetery, 9:50 a.m.; March from Legion to park, 10:40 a.m.; Legion Park Remembrance, 11 a.m.

Memorial Gardens

Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery, east of Kankakee on Illinois Route 17, will have services at 9 a.m. Monday. The Kankakee Veterans’ Council will participate. Stanley Stam, business manager for the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno and a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, will be the keynote speaker. Participating veterans organizations will include: St. George American Legion Post 1164; Kankakee American Legion Post 85; Kankakee County Disabled American Veterans Chapter 34; U.S. Marine Corps League Detachment 1253; Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County and Kankakee VFW Post 2857.

Momence

The Momence Honor Guard will be participating in services Monday. The services include: Shrontz Cemetery, 8:30 a.m.; Mount Airy Cemetery, 8:50 a.m.; Wichert Cemetery, 9:15 a.m.; Momence Meadows Nursing Home, 9:45 a.m.; Momence Cemetery, 10:15 a.m.; St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, 10:30 a.m.; Conrad Park Memorial services, 10:45 a.m.; Momence Depot, 11 a.m.; and Col. Kasler Veterans’ Memorial, 11:30 a.m.

St. George

A Memorial Day Mass and ceremony will be held 10:15 a.m. Sunday at St. George Catholic Church, 5272 E. 5000N Road. The Mass will include participation from the St. George American Legion Post. After Mass, all participants are invited to process to the cemetery for a program. There will be cookies and lemonade refreshments in the grotto following the program.

Watseka

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the flag statue in Legion Park. Taps will be played and there will be an invocation and a benediction. A wreath will be placed. Seating is limited. People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.