Mother, 2 sons arrested following fight with cousin

BOURBONNAIS — A mother and her two sons were arrested by Bourbonnais police after a fight involving the sons’ cousin on May 16.

Lisa A. Smith, 50, and Josh Smith, 21, both of Kankakee, and Willie Smith, 23, of Bourbonnais, were all charged with misdemeanor battery. A judge set bond at $1,500 for each.

According to a report, officers responded to a 911 call on Dennison Drive at 7:27 p.m.

The 31-year-old victim said he was hit with a bat and brass knuckles.

While the victim was being choked, he grabbed a knife and stabbed Willie Smith.

Willie Smith suffered a severe cut to right leg that an officer had to apply a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

Willie Smith, Josh Smith and the victim were all treated at Riverside Medical Center and released.

Lisa, Willie and Josh Smith all said the victim had jumped Josh earlier that day in Kankakee.