'Sugar' to be discussed at the next Soul Collections book discussion

kallen@daily-journal.com

The Kankakee Public Library will be hosting its next Soul Collections from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The event is a monthly book discussion group dedicated to the literature of African-American authors.

Pick up a copy of the next read, “Sugar,” by Bernice L. McFadden.

“Sugar” brings a Southern African-American town vividly to life, with its flowering magnolia trees, lingering scents of jasmine and honeysuckle and white picket fences that keep strangers out — but ignorance and superstition in.

To read this novel is to take a journey through loss and suffering to a place of forgiveness, understanding and grace.

The discussion will be held in the Kankakee Public Library’s third-floor meeting room. No reservations required.

This event is open and free to the public.