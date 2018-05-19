State's Attorney mentors young offenders

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> <em>The Daily Journal concealed the identity of the teens interviewed in this story because they are juveniles with pending court cases.</em>

KANKAKEE — “What should this man be charged with?” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe asked the 16-year-old boy sitting across his desk.

CJ, who was wearing a track suit, sifted through the court documents, analyzing all the details before making his pitch.

“The man should be charged with aggravated battery. He hit her, and he injured her,” CJ responded. Rowe continued to pick the teen’s brain on the case.

It was a different kind of exchange between the State’s Attorney’s Office and a teenager who has a pending case for theft, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and destruction of property.

It wasn’t a court case. It was part of an internship between the State’s Attorney’s Office and alternative school students from the Avis Huff Student Support Services Center.

Since the beginning of April, 11 alternative school students have been paired with 11 employees from the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The students visit the courthouse two hours every week, completing a variety of tasks, including filing documents. As interns, they get exposure to prosecutors, judges, police officers, public defenders and bailiffs.

In turn, the State’s Attorney’s Office employees spend an hour and a half at the school as mentors.

“It’s an opportunity for both sides,” Rowe said. “It will show the mentees the side of the criminal justice system that helps people get on track. They are also going to see the harsh consequences of committing a crime from a more positive perspective.

“At the same time, it’s going to give the prosecutors in our courtrooms a perspective of what these young men and women go through in their community and family. It will show some of the struggles.”

The internship program originated from Avis Huff’s community mentoring day in February. Rowe saw students who wanted to improve their lives. Avis Huff Principal LaRue Fitch said community mentors would help.

“Our kiddos need to be in an environment where they can experience day-to-day actions in a positive way,” Fitch said. “That will build an atmosphere of trust. The kids want and need structure. With this program, the mentors can open that mindset of growth. They can help teach our kids how to think and take ownership in a different mindset.”

The students have embraced that mentality. CJ, in particular, has approached his internship as a chance to help him become a criminal defense lawyer some day.

“I have my own case, and I need to get myself out of trouble,” CJ said. “It’s a lot more work than I imagined. I thought it was going to be easy. They have me reading through these cases and are asking me why I would defend this person. It makes me feel valued. I’m learning a lot about how everything works here.”

The ultimate goals of the mentoring program are to help students correct the behavioral problems that landed them in alternative school while encouraging them to pursue jobs and education opportunities beyond high school.

Rowe already has established internship programs through Kankakee High School, Kankakee Community College and Olivet Nazarene University. Avis Huff, though, offers a different opportunity.

“Avis Huff is the perfect mix of challenge and opportunity,” Rowe said. “Here, you have students who have been removed from the traditional classroom setting for one reason or another. So, we already know there is a struggle. This gives us the best opportunity to make a real impact in a student’s life, who needs it most, at the right time.”

Rowe hopes to expand internship opportunities through the State’s Attorney’s Office in an effort to reduce crime and improve community relations.

“People look at the State’s Attorney’s Office and think our only job is to prosecute crime,” Rowe said. “The way I see it, our job is to improve the community’s quality of life. Sometimes, that’s prosecuting criminals. Sometimes, that’s by preventing crime.

But ultimately, you do that by affecting young men and women in the community. You do that by making sure their introduction to law enforcement, the courthouse and prosecutors isn’t as a defendant. We want to have a more encouraging role, and that’s what we are doing with the Avis Huff students.”