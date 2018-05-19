Investigators search for clues into man's murder (copy)

Investigators are looking into “two to three possible avenues” as they sort through details into the murder of a Manteno man.

“We are getting good cooperation from people,” Dave Skelly, Commander of Investigations for Kankakee Police told the Daily Journal Friday.

“We continue talking to people and witnesses.”

The body of Anthony R. Spitzig, of Manteno, was found in a vehicle inside a building that was heavily damaged by fire on Thursday.

An autopsy found Spitzig was shot once in the head, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said. A final cause of death will be determined after results of toxicology.

The 23-year-old Spitzig was found by firefighters in a Chevy SUV parked just inside a garage door on the south side of the building located at 434 N. Harrison Ave.

It housed an auto repair shop and storage.

Skelly said they believe Spitzig was a mechanic at the repair shop.

According to Skelly, the repair shop had moved to the location 10 days to two weeks ago from another Kankakee location.

The repair shop was located in the south end of the cinder-block structure on East Locust Street.

Kankakee Fire Captain Mike Casagrande said findings from their investigation into the cause have been turned over to police. He could not comment since police continue their investigation.

A trained dog from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives aided fire investigators.

Firefighters arrived on scene approximately 5:12 a.m. There was heavy smoke and intense heat.

It took about an hour to extinguish the fire. A box alarm was called bringing in additional manpower from Kankakee and Will County departments.