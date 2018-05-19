Five interesting facts about Cher

She’s about to have a birthday

The iconic singer and actress Cher (birth name Cherilyn Sarkisian) was born May 20, 1946, in El Centro, Calif. She turns 72 on Sunday.

Cher was an actress first

Although her initial fame came from her singing voice, Cher acted first. As a child, her mother booked parts for her and her sister to appear as extras on shows like “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.’’

Met Sonny as a teen

Cher dropped out of school and moved to Los Angeles at age 16. Soon afterward, she met Sonny Bono, 11 years her senior. They were married and formed the popular musical duo “Sonny & Cher.’’

No. 1 a common spot

Between 1965 and 1999, Cher had five No. 1 hits; four as a solo artist and one with Bono. “I Got You, Babe’’ was the chart-topping hit she recorded with Bono.

She’s not the retiring type

Cher hasn’t slowed down even as her age advances. She concludes a series of concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday, and will perform four shows in Washington in August.