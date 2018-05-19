Ex-Miss Kankakee County gets Miss American job (copy)

A former Miss Kankakee County, Marjorie Vincent-Tripp, was named chairman of the board for the Miss America Foundation on Thursday.

Vincent-Tripp, an assistant attorney general in Florida, was named Miss America in 1991.

Miss America officials announced staff changes at Miss America after an email scandal among male leaders in the organization.

Also announced Thursday, former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson was named to lead the board of trustees for the Miss America Organization. She won a $20 million sexual harassment settlement with Fox News.

In her new job, Vincent-Tripp will be in charge of promoting the scholarship foundation’s values and increasing public support.

During her year of service as Miss America, Vincent-Tripp traveled to more than 40 states, representing corporate sponsors and speaking extensively throughout the United States, according to a Miss America news release.

She also addressed the plight of victims of domestic violence as her platform. In that capacity, she helped raise thousands of dollars for domestic violence programs across the country.

She subsequently became a television news anchor and reporter, working at television stations in Mississippi, Illinois and Ohio. After eight years as a broadcast journalist, she returned to the legal field. As an assistant attorney general, she works in the criminal appeals division.