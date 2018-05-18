Interest in Kankakee's Exit 312 grows

Growing interest in Kankakee’s <strong>312 interchange</strong> <strong>at Interstate 57</strong> is what pushed Bourbonnais businessman <strong>Jerry Alexander</strong> to purchase the 5-acre lot just west of the new <strong>LaBeau Bros. Inc.</strong> property.

Alexander purchased the site about three months ago and recently had the house, garage and a trailer removed from the property, as well as a some trees.

Alexander said there already has been strong interest shown in the property.

“I’ve been surprised by the interest the location has drawn. As soon as we started cleaning it up, we started getting calls,” he said.

While not being specific, Alexander said a retail developer and a residential developer have expressed interest.

In addition to the Alexander property and the LaBeau Bros. development, another development planned at the interchange is the <strong>Ricky Rockets Fuel Center</strong>. The Ricky Rockets project is waiting on some definition from the <strong>Illinois Department of Transportation</strong> regarding roads in that area.

With redevelopment of the interchange on the desk of state engineers, the Ricky Rockets developer would like all issues resolved before any construction begins.

“This property is close to the interstate. It’s a good location,” Alexander said. “I certainly want to see this area grow.”

Congratulations to a really great guy

<strong>Pete Schiel</strong>, 51, a lifelong Kankakeean and a 1984 graduate of <strong>Kankakee High School</strong>, recently was elevated to interim superintendent of <strong>Environmental Services Utility</strong> in Kankakee.

Schiel takes over the position which had been held by <strong>Richard Simms</strong>. Simms retired April 30, concluding a 31-year career.

Environmental Services oversees many city functions including sewer services, building and street light maintenance and Department of Public Works.

Schiel has been with the city for about 27 years, beginning his career in August 1991. He also has been a <strong>Kankakee Community College</strong> instructor for 26 years.

He graduated from <strong>Southern Illinois University</strong> in May 1990 with a degree in electrical engineering technology. He is working toward his Master of Science degree in green building development from <strong>San Francisco Institute of Architecture</strong>.

Correction

My apologies to the owner of <strong>Julio’s Family Restaurant</strong> in west Kankakee. I misspelled the last name of owner <strong>Rogelio “Julio” Benitez</strong> in last week’s “Heard on the Street” column.

The 40-seat restaurant at 2005 W. Court St. is expected to be open before the end of May.