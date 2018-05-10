Bourbonnais negotiates union pacts

dgiuliani@daily-journal.com

The village of Bourbonnais has a balanced budget for the new fiscal year, but it is leaving some wiggle room as it negotiates union contracts, an official said.

In April, the village’s four-year agreements with its patrol officers and public works unions expired. And the contract with the police sergeants’ union will end in December.

Negotiations with the unions are going “fairly well,” said Mike Wolf, the village’s finance director. As the talks continue, the village is holding off on “fleshing out” its capital budget, which covers such things as vehicle replacement, to see the impact of the new contracts.

The village’s general fund budget is higher this year because of a sewer project on the village’s north side. It’s a $12 million job that is about half done, Wolf said.

He said the village is ready if the state decides to reduce municipalities’ share of state income tax proceeds.

“We have prepared the budget the last three or four years with that uncertainty there. If the state reduced the amount of income taxes for us, we would be able to weather that for the current year, then we’d have to deal with it after that,” Wolf said.

He said the village has been good at holding down costs.

“We’re always looking for ways to save money,” he said. “We listen to what other communities are doing and see if we we might want to try what they’re doing here.”

The village board unanimously approved the budget Tuesday.