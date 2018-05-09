5 interesting facts about Sen. John McCain

Born in Panama

John Sidney McCain III was born on Aug. 29, 1936, in Panama at Coco Solo Naval Air Station. He was born into a prominent military family. His father, John McCain Jr., and grandfather, John McCain Sr., were the first father-son admiral pair in U.S. naval history.

‘White tornado’

In high school, he was a wrestler and was given the nicknames “Punk” and “McNasty.” Later in life, he was nicknamed “the white tornado” because of his prematurely gray hair.

Prisoner of war

McCain served in the military from 1958 until 1981. His 1999 autobiography, “Faith of My Fathers,” tells about his early life and capture as a POW while serving in Vietnam. The book was made into a television movie in 2005. He has been awarded several military decorations and awards, including the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Navy Commendation and Prisoner of War. He recently received the Liberty Medal in October 2017.

Political career

McCain began a career in politics in 1977, serving as the Navy’s liaison to the U.S. Senate. From 1983 to 1986, McCain served in Congress as the U.S. representative for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District. His career as a U.S. senator for Arizona began in 1987.

Ran twice for president

McCain has run for president twice. In his first campaign, in 2000, he withdrew from the race against Republican rival George W. Bush. In his second campaign, in 2008, he lost the election to Democratic rival Barack Obama.

<strong>Source:</strong> usnews.com