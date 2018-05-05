Ron Jackson: Comedy is personal

A keynote speaker unknown to 99.9 percent of the country at an event unaware of by 99.9 percent of the country had the entire country talking for days after her spiel. That is a pretty neat accomplishment by any standard.

Michelle Wolf, a comedian I had never heard of until this past week, was the featured roaster at this year’s White House Correspondence Dinner.

The 108-year-old annual gathering is attended by mostly well-known national journalists, entertainment celebrities, politicians and, typically, White House administration and the current president. It is sort of a publicized thanksgiving affair for the swamp elite with an intended emphasis on laughter.

Ordinarily, no one talks about this event more than a day after the last joke.

Not this year.

Ordinary people were talking and complaining — even those who didn’t watch it. They want the event canceled. They want the unfunny wretch of a woman comedian to suffer greatly. They want her blacklisted. They also want their hurt feelings tended to. Which is why the following few days, Michelle Wolf has become almost a household name.

Yes, a comedian did all this. She now is enemy No. 1 to about 37 percent of the country.

She told jokes that some found offensive. Apparently, too many people don’t realize some comedy can be offensive. Or that it also can be politically offensive, especially at a political event. It is comedy. Similar to music, all comedy doesn’t appeal to everyone. Some people laugh. Some people cringe. Some people yawn. Some order another drink. Some walk out.

Just what did Wolf say that offended so many? For many, it was her jokes about White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders who sat defenseless on the dais only a few feet from the jokester. Wolf pointed out Sander’s unique ability to manipulate facts by burning them and using the remains to apply as makeup to resemble another character I know nothing about. Was it offensive? To some yes. To others, no.

The comedian even came under attack by women who claim she did nothing to further the women-must-support-women wave that lasted about 15 minutes this year.

Yes, some women were taken aback that a woman would make fun of another woman’s looks in public. And these were women who voted and supported the biggest woman-shamer of them all that Sanders just happens to work for and protects. Women can be so comical.

Should that be enough to cause our two Americas to take two more steps apart? It doesn’t seem to take much these days. Imagine if American-hating terrorists used comedy instead of bombs and planes. We would be doomed.

I didn’t find Wolf particularly funny or offensive.

Her voice was very annoying, though. But, I made the choice to listen to her bit in the comfort of my home with complete control of the remote. I had a choice like everyone else. That choice does not include whether the annual event has run its course or if comedians should be hired as featured speakers.

Whether she made people laugh or cry, she did reveal one characteristic about our society: Snowflakes also come in red.

One of the funniest, nonoffensive American humorists and columnists Erma Bombeck accurately described comedy when she said,“There is a thin line that separates laughter and pain, comedy and tragedy, humor and hurt.”

Hopefully, we can all agree with that.