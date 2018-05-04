Harbor House campaigns for new roof

kallen@daily-journal.com

After Band-Aid repairs eliminated the need for buckets to be placed in the hallway during a rainstorm, the fact can’t be ignored the Harbor House shelter is in need of a new roof.

On April 20, Riverside CEO and President Phil Kambic presented $3,325 to Harbor House for their “Put a Lid on It” campaign. Those funds were designated for facility repairs. The donation was distributed through United Way of Kankakee-Iroquois Counties.

“Riverside’s generosity and leadership in the community is much appreciated,” said Rosa Hernandez-Warner, Harbor House executive director. “Harbor House has regularly benefited from their support.”

Dr. Saroja Yalamanchili, a member of Riverside Medical Group’s Women’s Health Specialists in Bourbonnais, donated $1,000 toward the cause earlier this year.

At the Harbor House shelter, a flat roof is in place. Estimates received so far add up to about $30,000, and that’s without knowing how much damage is underneath.

Despite the plight of the shelter, Harbor House continues to stay committed to working to break the cycle of violence and supporting the victims of domestic violence. For 34 years, Harbor House has served the community by raising awareness about domestic violence, and supporting victims by providing emergency shelter, legal advocacy and client-specific services.

To donate to this cause, go to harborhousedv.org