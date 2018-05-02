Community Calendar

Thursday, May 3

Kankakee Chapter of Toastmasters International, Key City, meets first and third Thursday each month. 6:30 p.m. Kankakee Public Library, first floor, room A, Kankakee. 815-935-1482 or czetta1@sbcglobal.net.

Prayer Breakfast, 9 to 10:30 a.m., One Heart, One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. Illinois Route 113, Kankakee, (lower level) Free-will offering, continental breakfast. Topic: Lorena Lopez, outreach coordinator, Engaging Faith in Place, includes stories of energy-efficient faith communities working to protect our common air, land and water and inspire faith. She also coordinates free energy audits for houses of worship. 815-935-0800.

Thursday, May 3 and Friday, May 4

Rummage and Plant Sale, St. Mary’s CCW, Beaverville, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, $2 to fill a bag, sale all day Friday. Refreshments for sale. Info. 815-867-7319.

Saturday, May 5

Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley. Kankakee Emblem Club. Each item is $20. Terra cotta pots and hanging plants. Impatient, begonias, geraniums and petunias. 815-932-5530.

L.I.F.E. (Living in Freedom Everyday) Christian recovery program for healing from sexual brokenness, 7:15 to 8:30 a.m., meets each Saturday, College Church of Nazarene, Building Room 204 University Ave., Bourbonnais (Olivet’s campus). Information 815-214-7063 or online freedomeveryday.org.

IAW Make-a-Movie Project, 2 p.m. Pembroke Library. Pembroke Townships Animation Club has a project that walks you through the R and D process of making visual performances, vlogs and shorts for the digital screen. Use various simple materials to put on a show. Storytelling at its finest. Five positions available for children ages 6-12. No limit on participants 13 years and older.

Crochet Club, noon, Pembroke Library. Clear out that closet and utilize everything in a crafty junk drawer. Make something tailored to your tastes. Learn a new fabric art. Project materials provided.

Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6

KVTA’s “The Little Mermaid,” the Disney classic love story for all ages, performed by Kankakee Valley Theatre Association at 7 p.m. on May 5; and 2 p.m. May 6. Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are $17 for youth, senior citizens; and $20 adults. Information: kvta.org.

Monday, May 7

“Jumanji” movie showing, 6 p.m., White Oak Conference Room, Bourbonnais Library. Movie is rated PG-13. Free event. No registration necessary.

Chess Club, Kankakee Public Library. 6 to 8 p.m. Join a chess club, compete or come to learn to play this tactical game. Free. First and third Mondays of each month. All levels and ages welcome. Please bring any extra chessboards so more players can learn.

Tuesday, May 8

The Cop and The Convict, a powerful presentation for parents and teens, 7 p.m., Olivet Nazarene University, Kresge Auditorium, Bourbonnais. Free admission.

LOSS (Loving Outreach to Survivors of Suicide), Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 6 p.m. Free, nondenominational program to support those grieving the loss of a loved one by suicide. A safe, nonjudgmental environment where survivors of suicide can talk openly about feelings and experiences. Place to find community, direction and resources for healing. 815-939-4564.

Read Between the Lines Book Club, 10 a.m. Bourbonnais Public Library. Fiction book club for adults. Discussion on “Beartown” by Fredrik Backman. Registration not required. Pick up a copy at the library or purchase your own.

Wednesday, May 9

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. $7 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-932-9209.

Anime Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Kankakee Public Library. For teens and tweens who love all things anime. Meets every Wednesday in the Teen Zone. Watch and discuss anime and manga, do crafts, have snacks and learn about Japanese culture. No registration required.

Thursday, May 10

Read to a Dog, read to a trained therapy dog and improve your reading skills. 6 p.m. Sign up at the Bradley Library.

Ramp Assistance Program and free counseling, Options Center for Independent Living, 22 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais. For those in need of a ramp to safely exit/enter home. No charge for the ramp if qualified. Options also offers counseling to those with disabilities who are older than 60 to help each learn about and receive services and support. 815-936-0100.

Friday, May 11

Library Apps Show and Tell, 10 a.m. to noon. Bourbonnais Public Library. Free. Learn how to take advantage of all the apps your library card provides access to, including free audiobooks, ebooks, magazines and self-publishing options.

Bingo with the Books, 10 a.m. to noon every second Friday, Kankakee Public Library, fourth floor. Prizes, snacks available. Info. 815-939-4564

Tuesday, May 15

Lifestyle 360: Village of Manteno speaker event, 9 a.m. Leo Hassett Community Center, 211 N. Main St. Speaker is Mike Avignone with the Illinois Secretary of State’s office. Free.

Tuesdays With Books Club, 10 to 11 a.m. third Tuesday of each month. Discussion on “The Orphan’s Tale” by Pam Jenoff. Bourbonnais Library.

Program on local bike trails, free, 6 p.m. at 3 Winds Eatery, 1230 S E Ave., Kankakee. Food and drink available for purchase. Presented by Mike and Carol Snyder about local and not-so-local bike trails, including location, length, terrain, etc. but also fun things to see along the way and even places to grab a bite to eat. Green Drinks meets the third Tuesday of each month. It is an international organization consisting of local groups that meet monthly to network and discuss sustainable and environmental topics. Info. 708-828-4325.

Wednesday, May 16

MS Support Group, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. third Wednesday of each month. 815-933-8594.

Friday, May 18 — Saturday, May 19

Yard sale at St. Patrick’s Gym to restore grotto, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19; St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Gym, 220 N. Hill St., Momence. Proceeds benefit restoration/revitalization of Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto.

Saturday, May 19

Treatment Options for Blood Cancer Patients Conference, free, 7:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Hyatt Regency, Lisle. Loyola University Health System and Leukemia Research Foundation and Be The Match/National Marrow Donor Program. Learn about the latest advances in the field. allbloodcancers.org/treatment-options-conference.

Monday, May 21

Free movie showing, “Black Panther.” 6 p.m. White Oak Conference Room, Bourbonnais Public Library. Movie is rated PG-13. Free event. No registration necessary.

Wednesday, May 23

Thursday, May 24

Getting Ready for Kindergarten — Read to the dogs and celebrate furry friends, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 24. For children ages 3-5. Limestone Library. Children must be in the GRFK program in order to participate. Sign up is easy. Register 815-939-1696.

Wednesday, May 30

Tuesday, June 1

Paxton citywide garage sales, all day and throughout the community, Saturday, June 2.

Free Movie in the Park: “Ferdinand,” 7:30 p.m., Legacy Park Burke Amphitheater, William Ave., Manteno. Info. online villageofmanteno.com.

Saturday, June 9

Momence Heritage Day, all events are free, noon on Saturday, June 9, at Edward Chipman Public Library, 126 N. Locust St., Momence. Momence Honor Guard flag ceremony, sign dedication, family-friendly activities throughout historic Momence until 5:30 p.m. including: “Mrs. Lincoln” at the Schoolhouse, photo booth at Graham House, silhouette artist at the library, 1940’s musical tribute at Farm Museum and a Civil War Living History group ecampment. City hall becomes a “Heritage Hall,” with local historians’ booths, photographs, books and stories. Living history actors throughout the community. All activities are free. Info. visitmomencemuseums.com/heritageday.html.

Picnic at Manteno Fire Dept/Fire District History Day, free, 9-10 a.m., Manteno Fire Dept., 13 S. Walnut St., Manteno. Education and food. Info. online villageofmanteno.com.