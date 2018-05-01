Two men shot multiple times in Pembroke

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Two men were injured when they were shot multiple times in the area of the SS Friendly Mart on Saturday.

The conditions of the victims, 42-year-old Jayson L. Felton and 30-year-old Larry Dorsey, is unknown, according to Kankakee County Chief Deputy Ken McCabe.

Neither victims nor witnesses have cooperated to identify the subject or subjects responsible for the shootings or provide a motive, according to police.

At 6 p.m., deputies responded to shots fired in the vicinity of Sneed Court.

They received an additional call of shots fired near 3574 S. Main St.

They found Felton seated in a vehicle with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators were called to a local hospital where Dorsey had been taken.

Several cars were hit by bullets as investigators recovered more than 50 shell casings.

Anyone with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers 815-932-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and receive cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of the responsible suspects.