Public asked to help with mural

Daily Journal Staff Report

MANTENO — Manteno residents have been invited to roll up their sleeves and help paint the village’s second downtown mural Saturday. It will be on the northeast building on the Square on Second Street, facing west.

Manteno High School art teacher Casey Meier said she was excited to come up with a new mural design. Her goal is to add color and vibrancy to the new Square on Second while promoting a positive outlook on “Perspective,” which happens to be the official title of the mural.

Meier has been working with Peter Pagast, the artist who created the “Finding Frank” murals in downtown Kankakee. He will draw the design on the wall in preparation for the residents to paint.

To get a better idea of the meaning behind the mural, a placard with the title and meaning will be attached:

“Perspective: Through the use of lines, shapes and vibrant colors, this mural was created to represent our town from a unique viewpoint. Although the piece is formally abstract, there is a language to the composition that engages participation and investigation. Community members were invited to take part in the painting and added a dot where they live in hopes to promote the idea of connection and closeness between us. This art piece serves as a reminder that we can understand each other better if we take time to see things from different perspectives.”

Residents are encouraged to attend; all ages are welcome. The event is from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be no parking in the alley behind the police station; parking will be available on Second, Walnut and Main streets.