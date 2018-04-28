Someone takes shots at airport equipment (copy)

KANKAKEE — A guidance system used by pilots to land planes at the Kankakee Valley Airport was hit by gunfire earlier this week.

According to a Kankakee police report, they were called to the airport at 10:26 a.m.

Someone fired two rounds into a metal box off the runway on 2500S Road. The rounds hit critical parts inside the box. One round was recovered, according to the report.

A small building nearby was hit by a shot, which dented a piece of electrical conduit. That round was recovered.

The site is located about a mile from the airport hangars and a quarter mile from the runway.

Airport manager Jeff Benoit said the system is used for instrument landings but the damage will not prevent planes from landing. He said the Federal Aviation Administration reports the system will be up and running by May 2.

The FBI is in charge of the investigation because the equipment is located on federal property, Benoit said.