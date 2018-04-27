Blotter: April 28, 2018

DUI

Bradley police arrested Jeremy J. Kolesar, 38, of Kankakee, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol on April 18. According to a report, Kolesar hit two vehicles in Bradley. Kolesar sped away before being stopped by Kankakee police on East Station Street. Kolesar refused all testing. A judge set Kolesar’s bond at $10,000.

Possession of cannabis

Illinois State Police District 21 Ashkum arrested Christopher A. Hill III, 19, of Chicago, for possession of cannabis under 30 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 21. At 12:12 a.m., a trooper observed a vehicle traveling at 106 mph in a 70-mph zone on Interstate 57 southbound at mile marker 311. The trooper stopped the vehicle in which Hill was a passenger. A subsequent search revealed 29.6 grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

Possession of a controlled substance

Illinois State Polilce District 21 Ashkum arrested Solomon A. William, 23, of Dolton, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis under 30 grams, delivery of controlled substance delivery of cannabis and bringing contraband into a penal institution on April 22. At 6:52 p.m., a trooper observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker 288. The trooper stopped the vehicle. A subsequent search of Williams and the vehicle revealed 31 Xanax pills and 24.9 grams of cannabis. Williams was issued tickets for speeding and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Theft

Bourbonnais police arrested Peter W. Gladkowski, 51, for theft and unlawful possession of a debit card on April 19. According to a police report, Gladkowski used the victim’s debit card to withdraw $388.05 in three transactions after obtaining information from the victim. The victim said it was possible Gladkowski got the information when the victim was doing work at his uncle’s house, where Gladlowski was staying at the time. A judge set Gladkowski’s bond at $44,400.