Fundraiser for Alzheimer's at Grapes & Hops

Riverside Senior Life Center is partnering with Grapes & Hops to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. From 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Grapes & Hops will host a wine and paint night in support of The Longest Day, June 21.

Tickets cost $20, and includes everything needed to paint along with professional instruction. Six dollars from every ticket sale will go toward the Alzheimer’s Association.

Craft beer, wine, whiskey, wine slushies, craft soda and artisan cheese will be available for purchase.

To purchase tickets, search “The Longest Day fundraiser” on Facebook, and click on the eventbrite link on the events Facebook page.