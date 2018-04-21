Bradley mayor to have surgery (copy)

BRADLEY — Bradley Mayor Bruce Adams was scheduled to have a surgical procedure Friday at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, and the recovery likely will keep him out of his village hall office for at least a month.

Adams, 64, was born with a heart condition which now is requiring the surgery.

The mayor noted he feels fine, but doctors said the time has come to deal with this issue.

The Bradley Village Board will meet Monday for its regular board meeting. The board will appoint a mayor pro tem from one of the six trustees. This person will take over the mayoral duties until Adams returns.

The mayor said he hopes to stay in contact with village officials while recuperating at home.

“I’ll be back as soon as I can. I don’t like just sitting around,” Adams remarked.

Adams is serving his third term as Bradley mayor.