Teen Reach partners with Fortitude Community Outreach

KANKAKEE — Three months ago, 9-year-old Zane Joiner, 10-year-old Aidan Lopez and 12-year-old Gabriel Bell came up with the idea to make a plan for a homeless shelter for Kankakee as a part of their Youth Homeless Awareness Project as members of the Kankakee Community Development Corporation Teen Reach program.

That idea came after the Salvation Army of Kankakee closed its overnight shelters as a result of a shift in federal funding.

In January, the three boys made a mock homeless shelter out of donated cardboard boxes in the basement of the downtown Knights of Columbus building made from their combined blueprints. Two months later, the boys met with Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong to propose their idea and to get feedback on what they would need to do to make a shelter possible for the area.

They met with the mayor along with Daily Journal columnist Ron Jackson, who manages the Teen Reach program.

Wells-Armstrong told them the road to a new shelter could take up to four to five years. But there’s something that still can be done now.

The Teen Reach program was contacted by Fortitude Community Inc., a homeless outreach program in Kankakee that provides food, clothing, hygiene products and resources on a weekly basis, about partnering with the youth in the program.

“We wanted to partner with them because the kids were already passionate about sheltering the homeless,” said Fortitude executive director Dawn Broers.

The youth in the program began a one-year pledge to support Fortitude by collecting a monthly goal of 100 pounds of pennies ($145) and serving one night per month filling care packages for the homeless.

“We began collecting pennies April 12, and parents and friends are also collecting pennies at their places of employment,” Jackson said. Every penny goes to Fortitude.

They’ve already collected more than 30 pounds of pennies for the month of April.

If anyone would like to donate pennies, you can schedule a monthly pickup with Ron Jackson by contacting him via the KCDC Teen Reach Facebook page, or by calling his cellphone at 815-573-3306.

Along with filling care packages, the program will get a firsthand look at what it takes to provide shelter and see it doesn’t have to take up to five years to start providing.

“We’ve been doing weekly homeless outreach in Kankakee and Bourbonnais for a year and a half, and we’ll be opening a PADS [Public Action to Deliver Service] shelter this winter,” Broers said. “Since they’re already considering how a community could open a shelter, we wanted to show them that it can be done when the community comes together to make it happen.”

The PADS sheltering model has been used successfully in many suburbs of Chicago. The PADS shelter from Fortitude will be a rotating site shelter at seven sites, one each night of the week.

“We’ll serve a warm meal, bed and breakfast,” Broers said. “All are welcome to stay.”

