Holocaust author and survivor to speak

Journalist and author Fern Schumer-Chapman and her mother, Edith Westerfield, will give a presentation on Holocaust history at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Peotone High School in the Media Center. All are invited to attend this free event.

Schumer-Chapman’s book “Motherland: Beyond the Holocaust” tells of her mother’s childhood escape from Germany during World War II via the Kindertransport, a rescue effort to get Jewish children out of Nazi-controlled European countries.

Schumer-Chapman also will be discussing her other Holocaust-themed books: “Like Finding My Twin,” “Stumbling on History” and “Is It Night Or Day?” Schumer-Chapman will have her books for sale.