Northfield to lose 2 Carson's stores

BRADLEY — The news at Northfield Square mall only gets worse.

Less than two weeks after Sears closed the doors on its 107,000-square-foot anchor store, it was announced Carson’s would be closing its two anchor stores at Northfield. The company operates a women’s store as well as a men’s and home goods store here.

The loss of these three stores means the 527,000-square-foot mall opened in 1990 will be less than 40 percent occupied. The only anchor store remaining will be J.C. Penney.

Bon-Ton Stores, the parent company of Carson’s, Bergner’s, Boston Store, Herberger’s and Younkers, announced Wednesday it was closing 200 regional department stores.

Employees at the two stores in Northfield were told of the pending closures. According to workers, management said the closure could happen within the next 10-12 weeks.

As many as 70 full- and part-time workers are employed at the two Northfield stores.

The manager of Carson’s said she was not allowed to comment. She referred questions to a spokeswoman for Bon-Ton. An email to spokeswoman Christine Hojnacki was not returned.

In all, 31 Carson’s stores in Illinois will close. Other closures include two stores in Orland Park and one in Joliet’s Louis Joliet Mall.

Northfield Square general manager Conrad Raczkowski said Wednesday he had not spoken with Carson’s management.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Raczkowski said. “I have seen a lot of malls struggle, but there is always the potential of something good coming in. But there is no question that big retailers are struggling, and it didn’t happen overnight.”

Raczkowski said big retail needs to reinvent themselves and get creative.

“Times change. Things change. But this doesn’t mean the end of Northfield Square mall,” he said.

Bradley Mayor Bruce Adams learned of the Carson’s fate on Tuesday.

“It is what it is,” he said. “Malls are not what they once were. People are looking at other shopping options. You can’t stop trends. We are just going to have to redevelop what they are doing there.”

Adams said he hopes to meet face-to-face with Namdar, the mall’s owner.

“Namdar didn’t buy this to fail. It’s up to us to make them realize how important this [location] is to our community,” he said.

Bon-Ton CEO Bill Tracy said in a statement the company expects an orderly wind-down of operations that “minimizes the impact” of this development on our associates, customers, vendors and the communities it serves.

Bon-Ton Stores operates about 260 department stores across the country. The company filed for bankruptcy in February and sold its assets to liquidators during a bankruptcy court-supervised auction Tuesday.

The company has about 20,000 employees.

Tracy said the company tried to identify bidders interested in operating the business. He was unsuccessful.

He said the company will work with liquidators Great American Group and Tiger Capital Group to close operations.

A complete liquidation will leave mall owners, such as Namdar, scrambling to fill the massive holes left by the departure of these stores.

While it is not known the exact square footage consumed by the two Northfield stores, it would be reasonable to estimate the stores were similar in size to Sears.

These losses mean the mall likely would have anchor vacancies in excess of 300,000 square feet.

Brick-and-mortar retail has been struggling for much of the past 10 to 20 years as online retail has grown, taking market share from traditional retail.

Online shopping, led by retail giant Amazon, has been eroding the traditional retail customer base for many years.

This year alone, retail mainstays such as Toys R Us, J Crew, Gap, Banana Republic, Macy’s, Sam’s Club, Foot Locker and J.C. Penney have announced closures.