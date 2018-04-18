BBCHS adds competitive bowling teams

BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School will have boys and girls bowling teams for the first time in school history next winter.

The BBCHS school board Monday agreed to add both teams. BBCHS was among the last schools in the Southwest Suburban Conference to have a competitive bowling program.

“This gives our bowling niche kids an opportunity to compete and represent their school,” BBCHS Athletic Director Dirk Campbell said. “There are nine schools in our conference that already have bowling. So, next year, our entire conference will have bowling programs.”

Campbell will have a meeting after school Friday for students who are interested in the program. He said a handful of boys have already approached him about joining the team.

BBCHS plans on hiring two coaches for the program. It will take applications for those positions soon.

The Boilermarkers will practice and host their home competitions at Brookmont Bowling Center, 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee.

The Illinois High School Association has been holding a competitive girls team bowling state tournament since the 1972-73 season and a boys bowling state tournament since the 2002-03 season.