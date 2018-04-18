5 interesting facts about Android phones

Here are five interesting facts about Android:

Google bought the company

Google did not create Android; they bought the company in 2005.

First use was for cameras

Android was originally created as an operating system for digital cameras.

Dominates market

It controls 88 percent of the world smartphone market, and the first Android prototype looked a lot like a Blackberry. More than 1.4 billion people are now using Android.

Microsoft cashes in

Microsoft makes an astounding $2 billion per year from Android in the form of patent royalties.

Bad decision

Samsung had the chance to buy Android in late 2004 but passed up the opportunity because they did not see any potential in it.