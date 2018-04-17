Four students awarded the Civic Leaders Scholarship

KANKAKEE — On Thursday, Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong honored four local students who were selected as the recipients of the inaugural African-American Civic Leaders Scholarship.

The scholarship was open to African-American students attending Bishop McNamara, Kankakee High School and Kankakee Trinity Academy. Criteria for earning the scholarship included maintaining a minimum 2.0 GPA, writing an essay about one’s record of civic engagement and taking part in an interview with a panel of community leaders.

Recipients included two students from Bishop McNamara: Tywan Hollis, who plans to study accounting, and Jarred Fulford, who plans to study cardiology. Recipients from Kankakee High School included Breia Barry-White, who plans to study physical therapy, and Jaylin Schreiner, who plans to study nursing.

There were no scholarship applicants from Kankakee Trinity Academy.

“This scholarship was created to remove barriers, offer hope and create access for students who have significant challenges that would restrict their ability to further their education,” said Wells-Armstrong.

“I was particularly impressed with the screening process, and I commend the mayor’s investment in the young people of this community who are committed to being future leaders and making contributions to the city of Kankakee,” said Alderman Fred Tetter, who served as a panelist during the applicant review process for the scholarship.

Hollis, Fulford, Barry-White and Schreiner each will receive a $2,000 scholarship.

Funds for the scholarship were raised through contributions by community leaders, local banks and vendors.

“It was clear from the application process that these students are dedicated, talented and poised to make a difference in our community and beyond,” said the mayor. “They make Kankakee proud, and we’re thrilled to support them as they keep learning, growing and making a positive impact.”