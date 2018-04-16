Farm & Fleet expansion complete (copy)

One of Kankakee County’s most popular shopping destinations, <strong>Blain’s Farm & Fleet</strong>, along <strong>Illinois Route 50</strong> in <strong>Bourbonnais</strong>, has completed its latest expansion.

While Farm & Fleet never closed during the construction, the store held a grand reopening Wednesday to showcase the multimillion dollar, 25,000-square-foot expansion which brings the store to 134,000 square feet.

To satisfy customers’ needs, the parking lot also was expanded from 280 to 450 parking spaces.

Since the store’s opening in 1977, this marked the location’s fourth expansion. When the store was first opened, it was 40,500 square feet.

The expansion became possible when Blain’s purchased the former <strong>Castle Antiques</strong> property immediately south. That store, once the location of <strong>Tractor Supply Co.</strong>, was demolished.

In addition to its expansion, the company also remodeled much of the interior. When the project was announced by store ownership in April 2017, they successfully predicted the upgrades would be completed by spring 2018.

Company President <strong>Jane Blain Gilbertson</strong> was on hand for the ribbon-cutting. She noted she was a high-schooler when her father opened this store.

“We are excited about this investment,” she said while noting there was some discussion of relocating the store due to lack of space for expansion.

However, that changed when they finally were able to acquire the Castle property.

“We didn’t want to leave. Luckily, things worked out,” she said.

Thanks to this expansion, ownership noted the store was able to significantly increase its product offerings while at the same time providing a better shopping experience by widening aisles to make for a more comfortable shopping experience.

Blain’s owns 38 stores throughout <strong>Illinois, Wisconsin</strong> and <strong>Iowa</strong>.

The Bourbonnais Blain’s employs 126 full- and part-time workers.

• • •

While <strong>Blain’s Farm & Fleet</strong> might be thriving, that is not the case for all retailers, as we just witnessed with the closing of the 107,000-square-foot Sears store in <strong>Northfield Square</strong> mall.

According to a recent report on CNBC, more than 70 million square feet of retail space already is slated to close in 2018.

<strong>Walmart, Sam’s Club, Sears, Bon-Ton, Macy’s, J.C. Penney’s</strong> and <strong>Toys R Us</strong> are examples of retail outlets which are pulling the plug on numerous stores or simply going out of business.

Toys R Us will close more than 800 stores. Sears is closing another 103, Sam’s Club 68, Bon-Ton 42, Macy’s 11, and Penney’s 8.

Finding someone to take over 107,000 square feet likely will be an impossible task for mall management. The landlords of these locations most certainly will be forced to subdivide to offer more manageable square footage.