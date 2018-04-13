Synthetic cannabinoids outbreak victims include 2 Kankakee County residents

KANKAKEE — Two people who live in Kankakee County are among the 122 who have suffered severe reactions to using synthetic cannabinoids in the past two months.

These synthetic cannabinoids often are called Spice, K2 or fake weed.

While the two live in the county, both victims were elsewhere in the state when they allegedly consumed and became ill, according to John Bevis, administrator for Kankakee County Health Department.

Because of federal health laws, Bevis could not comment further on the victims.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, victims have experienced severe bleeding, such as coughing up blood, blood in the urine, severe bloody nose and/or bleeding gums, after using synthetic cannabinoids.

IDPH reported three deaths and several of these cases have tested positive for brodifacoum, a lethal anticoagulant often used as rat poison.

Bevis said his department has been reaching out to businesses that sell tobacco and vape products to provide information and educate them.

Officials continue to investigate to try to identify any common brand and where they were obtained.

People who have purchased synthetic cannabinoids in the past two months are urged not to use them.

If you have used any of these products, and start experiencing severe, unexplained bleeding or bruising, you should have someone take you to the hospital or call 911.

Synthetic cannabinoids are human-made, mind-altering chemicals that are sprayed on to dried plant material. They can be smoked or sold as liquids to be vaporized in e-cigarettes and other devices. These chemicals are called cannabinoids because they are similar to chemicals found in the marijuana plant. The health effects from using synthetic cannabinoids can be unpredictable, harmful, and deadly.