5 things to do this weekend

Go see ‘Godspell Jr.’

St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Bourbonnais presents “Godspell Jr.,” directed by Jamie Stirnaman, at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5.

Be on the edge of your seat

Go see the new horror/thriller, “A Quiet Place,” directed by and starring John Kraninski and Emily Blunt as parents trying to protect their family from an evil force, no matter what the cost, but remaining silent as they do. Check Cinemark Movies 10 in Bourbonnais and Classic Cinemas Paramount in Kankakee for times.

GiGi’s Playhouse fundraiser

Fundraiser for GiGi’s Playhouse of Bradley-Kankakee will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Majestic Theatre, Kankakee. Admission is $30 per person. Comedians, silent auction, raffles, appetizers and beverages. Proceeds benefit individuals with Down syndrome by providing them free, needed services.

See an ‘Awesome’ play

“Awesome Powers and the Just-Us League” will be presented by Easy Street Theater at Kankakee Junior High School (2250 E. Crestwood St., Kankakee) at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 ($5 for children) and can be bought at the door.

Help some 4-legged friends

The Paws and Purrs Petactular will be Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Kankakee Elks Country Club. It includes a dinner buffet, silent auction, live auction, cash raffle, tax-deductible tickets $50 in advance, $60 at the door. Benefits Kankakee County Humane Foundation.