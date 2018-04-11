Community Calendar: April 11, 2018

Thursday, April 12

Time of Prayer at One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. Illinois Route 113, Kankakee, lower level, 9 a.m. to noon, discussing 14 stations of the resurrection, starting with the empty tomb and ending with Pentacost. Register 815-935-0800 or visit sscm-usa.org or just stop by.

Read to a dog, 6 p.m. Read to a trained therapy dog and improve reading skills. Sign up at the Bradley Library.

Friday, April 13

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees), noon lunch and 1 p.m. monthly meeting. Village Grill Restaurant, 135 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. All welcome. 815-929-3724.

Bingo with the Books, Kankakee Public Library, fourth floor, 10 a.m. to noon. Free; for all ages. Prizes. Second Friday of each month. Refreshments provided. Information: 815-939-4564.

Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14

St. Paul’s Lutheran School presents “Godspell Jr.,” directed by Jamie Stirnaman, $5 admission, 7 p.m. April 13; 2 p.m. April 14.

Saturday, April 14

Church rummage and bake sale, Zion Lutheran Church, 190 Concordia Drive, Chebanse. Lunch available for purchase. Proceeds go to projects supported by Zion’s Ladies Aid. Information: 815-697-2212.

Teen and Tween Drop in Movie and Craft, 1 p.m. Kankakee Public Library’s Teen Zone is celebrating National Library Week with a drop in craft, surprise movie and snacks.

Fundraiser for GiGi’s Playhouse of Bradley-Kankakee, 6 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Kankakee. $30 per person. Comedians, silent auction, raffles, appetizers and beverages. Proceeds benefit individuals with Down syndrome by providing them free, needed services. 815-939-7529.

L.I.F.E. (Living in Freedom Everyday) Christian recovery program for healing from sexual brokenness, 7:15 to 8:30 a.m., meets each Saturday, College Church of Nazarene, Building Room 204 University Ave., Bourbonnais (Olivet’s campus). Information: 815-214-7063 or online freedomeveryday.org.

Annual Friends of the Kankakee Library meeting, 10 a.m. third-floor meeting room. Anyone interested in developing exciting new programs, hosting events and promoting the use of the library is invited.

IAW Make-a-Movie Project, 2 p.m. Pembroke Library. Pembroke Townships Animation Club has a project. One that walks you through the R and D process of making visual performances, vlogs and shorts for the digital screen. Use various simple materials to put on a show. Storytelling at its finest. Five positions available for children ages 6-12. No limit on participants 13 years and older.

Crochet Club, noon, Pembroke Library. Clear out that closet and utilize everything in a crafty junk drawer. Make something tailored to your tastes. Learn a new fabric art. Project materials provided.

Paws and Purrs Petactular, 5 p.m., Kankakee Elks Country Club, St. Anne, dinner buffet, silent auction, live auction, cash raffle, tax-deductible tickets $50 in advance, $60 at the door. Benefits Kankakee County Humane Foundation. Information: k3humanefoundation.org or 815-549-1762.

Sunday, April 15

Opera for the Young at Heart, 4 p.m. Town and Country, Milford. Performance of Rusalka, “A Mermaid’s Tale” by the professional touring group Opera for the Young. A family-friendly show. $50 ticket includes dinner at 5 p.m. Buy tickets online at sugarcreekopera.com.

Monday, April 16

Celebrate National Poetry Month, throughout April. Poetry display in honor of National Poetry Month. Watseka Public Library. Iroquois County residents can submit their original poems for display in the library during April. To participate: Print your original poem on white paper and include your name. Information: 815-432-4544.

Tuesday, April 17

Paddling the Kankakee, Potawatomi Paddlers Association members bring news on the latest regarding the Kankakee River. Free. 6:30 p.m. BrickStone Restaurant, Bourbonnais. As part of Green Drinks International, the group talks about the latest happenings on the 133 miles of the Kankakee River in Indiana and Illinois that are part of the National Water Trails System. Specifics for canoers and kayakers, along with information on how everyone can enjoy one of the cleanest rivers in the Midwest.

Lifestyle 360, Manteno, community resources for education, safety. 9 a.m. Manteno Public Library. Refreshments. Topics for all ages planned through October. In April, Kankakee County Humane Society visit including some animals. Info. villageofmanteno.com or the village’s Facebook page.

Tuesdays with Books Book Club, 10 a.m. third Tuesday of month. Bourbonnais Public Library. Discussion on “The Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann.

Wednesday, April 18

MS Support Group, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. third Wednesday of each month. 815-933-8594.

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-932-9209.

Anime Club, 6:30 p.m. Kankakee Public Library. For teens and tweens who love all things anime. Meets every Wednesday 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Teen Zone. Watch and discuss anime and manga, do crafts, have snacks and learn about Japanese culture. No registration required.

Thursday, April 19

Ramp Assistance Program and free counseling, Options Center for Independent Living, 22 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais. For those in need of a ramp to safely exit/enter home. No charge for the ramp if qualified. Options also offers counseling to those with disabilities who are older than 60 to help each learn about and receive services and support. 815-936-0100.

”The Farmer is the Man:” Folksongs of the Farm, 6:30 p.m. Free. Watseka Public Library. Folk musician Chris Vallillo, of Macomb, tells the story of Illinois’ farming heritage through music.

Saturday, April 21

Community Clean Up Day, Help clean up downtown Manteno. Start at Legion Park, 8 a.m. to noon. Lunch and refreshments provided. Information: villageofmanteno.com.

Local Author Fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kankakee Public Library. Local Digest: Art, Author and Food Fair features local authors, artists and craftmakers. Info. on library’s Facebook page or 815-939-4564.

Pancake Breakfast to benefit Savannah Russo, 10-year old who was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in her leg bone. 6 to 11 a.m., Wilmington Masonic Lodge 208, 311 N. Main St. Adults $8; children $5; and those younger than 8 eat free. All proceeds help the Russo family cover expenses.

Swedish/American Supper, 5 to 7 p.m. Donovan United Methodist Church, 208 Lyle Ave., Donovan. $9 for adults, $5 children ages 5-11. Carryouts begin at 4:30 p.m. Potato sausage, Swedish meatballs, ostkaka, lilakaduck and Swedish rye bread, ham, green beans, potatoes, pickled beets and coleslaw. Bake sale and country store. Proceeds used for local missions.

Monday, April 23

Wednesday, April 25

Social Security Changes Workshop, 6 p.m. Free. Bourbonnais Library. Informational workshop on Social Security changes including payments, benefits, retirement and case studies for married, single, divorced and widowed filers. Ideal for those ages of 55-70 who haven’t yet elected Social Security. Seating limited. Reservations: 815-927-5420.

Thursday, April 26

Soul Collections Book Discussion, 6:30 p.m. Kankakee Library. April’s book is “Dear Martin” written by Nic Stone. Pick up a copy in circulation. Group meets last Thursday of each month.

Saturday, April 28

Fashion show and dinner to benefit Pembroke schools, 5 p.m., Quality Inn, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, $40 per person. Checks to Pembroke PTA, P.O. Box 7, Hopkins Park IL 60944. Information: 815-614-8143, 779-236-3888 or abender@gopyouthcenter.org.

Pancake Day, craft and bake sale, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wesley United Methodist Church, 500 N. Cleveland, Bradley. Adults $6, children 5-11 $3, younger than 5 eat free. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits, gravy, applesauce. All-church craft and bake sale.

World Tai Chi and Qigong Day, Kankakee Library, 9:30 a.m. free lessons and 10 a.m. the group joins people around the world in the “Global Wave of Healing Energy.” Techniques are gentle and promote wellness. It is accessible to people of all ages and abilities.

Kids Garden, free event, 1 p.m. Pembroke Public Library. Garden planning starts during the cold winter months. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and pull up a chair. Explore the garden space with them.

Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29

KVTA’s “The Little Mermaid,” the Disney classic love story for all ages, performed by Kankakee Valley Theatre Association at 7 p.m. April 28; 2 p.m. April 29; 7 p.m., May 5 p.m.; and 2 p.m. May 6. Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee. Location: Tickets are $17 for youth, senior citizens; and $20 adults. Information: kvta.org.

Sunday, April 29

Manteno Historical Society’s 30th annual Heritage Banquet, 1 p.m. Manteno Golf Club and Learning Center, Manteno. $40. Honoring Manteno Citizens of the Year, Mindy Farmer and Cindy Simmons; and the Lucille Thies Personal Achievement Award to sisters Karen Emmons and Cheryl Emmons. Information: mantenohistoricalsociety.org/members.htm.