Bond set at $5,000 for license plate thief (copy)

BRADLEY — Robert E. Heck, of Bradley, has been charged with 19 felony counts of stealing license plates in Bradley, Bourbonnais and other parts of Kankakee County since July 2017.

On Thursday in Kankakee County Court, Judge Clark Erickson set bond for the 59-year-old-Heck at $5,000. He was arrested by Bradley and Bourbonnais police on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Ed Pentuic said Heck told investigators he has collected license plates for a long time. He uses them in crafts and takes them to swap meets.

When asked by Erickson if these were antique or special plates. Pentuic said no, they were all valid.

Plates stolen were from Illinois, Arkansas, Idaho, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Maryland and Iowa.

If convicted, the sentence can be anywhere from probation up to seven years in prison.