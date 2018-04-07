Lightfoot resigns from Kankakee school board

By John Dykstra

jdykstra@daily-journal.com

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School Board member Joe Lightfoot Jr. resigned Thursday afternoon after five years on the board.

Board president Barbara Wells confirmed Friday morning that Lightfoot submitted his letter of resignation to Kankakee School District 111’s central office. The board has 45 days to fill his seat.

“I am submitting this letter to the president and other board members of Kankakee School District 111 to inform you and the board that I wish to no longer be a part of Kankakee School District 111 Board,” Lightfoot wrote. “Please accept this letter as my official resignation from the board.”

Lightfoot’s resignation came two days after the board decided to reassign King Middle Grade School Principal Alicia Young to a classroom teaching position after two years on the job. Lightfoot was the only one who voted against her demotion.

Lightfoot served a four-year term before winning re-election last April. His current term expires in 2021.

“He told us he thought his ideas were incompatible with the board,” Wells told the Daily Journal. “The board wishes him well, and we thank him for his service.”

The Daily Journal called and left voicemails with Lightfoot multiple times on Friday. None of the calls were returned.

Those interested in becoming a Kankakee School Board member can pick up an application at Lincoln Cultural Center or on the <a href="https://www.ksd111.org/Kankakee" target="_blank">district’s website</a>.

The board will have its regularly scheduled meeting 7 p.m. Monday at Thomas Edison Primary School.