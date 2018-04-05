5 things to do this weekend

Enjoy a beer flight

From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, come enjoy a beer flight, light appetizers and swag from Lakefront Brewery (Milwaukee, Wisc.) at 3 Winds Eatery, 1230 S. East Ave., Kankakee. Out of the six different beers, the evening’s top choice will be added to the 3 Winds beer menu the next day. Tickets are $30.

Attend this year’s music awards

See performers such as Dave Moore and George Lord be honored at this year’s Kankakee Area Music Awards from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday at The Majestic Theatre, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are $12 and are available to purchase from all performing artists, Chicago Records and King Music.

Get out and run

The Willowhaven 5K at the Willowhaven Nature Center and Park, 1451 N. 4000E Road, Kankakee, will be held Saturday with 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. registration followed by the 5K and fun walk at 10 a.m. Cost is $30 per adult, $25 veterans, $25 age 17 and younger. Proceeds will support Willowhaven programs and activities.

Manteno’s best on stage

Manteno Magic and Grand Paws show choirs will perform Saturday at Manteno Middle School, 250 N. Poplar St. Tickets still are available for the 6:30 p.m. show with balcony seating for $10 each. Those tickets can be purchased at the high school or middle school offices or at the door.

Check out the White Sox

Take a trip to Guaranteed Rate Field on the Chicago’s southside and see the new-look White Sox face division rival Detroit. Both Saturday and Sunday games are at 1:10 p.m.