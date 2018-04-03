Appraisal event to be held Thursday

The Kankakee Public Library will be presenting an antique appraisal event featuring author and antiques expert Mark F. Moran, at 5 p.m. Thursday in the fourth-floor auditorium.

All items to be appraised must be registered in advance for the free event by calling 815-939-4564, or by contacting the library help desk. Items to be appraised still can be registered from now until Thursday.

Moran is available for home visits for those with bigger, fragile or a large number of items. Those visits are $75 per hour, and there’s no mileage charge if it’s within 10 miles of the appraisal event site. To schedule a home visit, call 715-281-5060, or email moranm1953@gmail.com

You also can email a photo of the item that will be viewed on a 32-inch screen at the appraisal event.

<strong>Items available for appraisal</strong>

Fine art, including paintings, drawings, prints and statuary.

Furniture (photos of large pieces may be sent to me in advance).

Ceramics, including figural pottery, vases, dishes, kitchenware and stoneware.

Glassware, including lighting, marbles and souvenir items.

Vintage photographs, including snapshots, tintypes, ambrotypes and daguerreotypes.

Advertising, including posters, lithographed tin, paper and figural objects.

Folk art, including carvings, quilts, weathervanes, windmill weights and "outsider" art.

Assorted toys, including dolls (bisque, composition and plastic), windups and mechanical banks.

Metalware, including iron, bronze, brass, pot metal, silver, silver plate.

Clocks, including mantel, hanging and figural; also pocket and wristwatches.

Costume jewelry, including brooches, bracelets, earrings.

Musical Instruments, including string, wind and reed instruments.

Antique and vintage lighting.

Books.

Sporting Memorabilia.

<strong>Excluded items include</strong> all weapons, including swords and knives (though folding knives with advertising are accepted); traps (like leg-hold); Nazi memorabilia; coins and paper money; fine jewelry, including precious gems; Beanie Babies.

<strong>Suggested categories for advance inquiry include,</strong> but are not limited to: Oriental, Native American and other tribal objects (African, Oceanic); ancient artifacts (Egyptian and other early cultures); fossils and minerals; books; automotive items; nautical and military-related objects; records; antique tools and technological objects (typewriters, cameras, assorted machinery or instruments for scientific measure, like sextants, telescopes, microscopes, etc.).