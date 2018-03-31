Longevity, quality Hemenover trademark

Hemenover Construction Inc., has been in the Kankakee area since 1936, and the company has survived and thrived over eight-plus decades through its quality craftsmanship by its dedicated employees.

For its longevity and consistent quality work, Hemenover Construction has been selected as the as part of the Daily Journal’s 2018 Progress Awards.

The company, which was founded in Clifton, has its construction operations on Locust Street in Kankakee with the business office still in Clifton. Hemenover is proud of its success as a family business, in its third generation, and of being apart of the continued growth of the Kankakee area.

“It’s interesting to us to see the industrial aspect of the county with CSL [Behring] and how nicely Riverside [Medical Center] supports the community and some of the larger companies in town that are interested in making that kind of investment in this area,” said Matt Hemenover, vice president. “With that comes additional jobs, which means more rooftops that are going to be needed.

“So we’re indirectly affected on all of those levels — people who are going to need remodeling or need new homes. We’re very excited to see the progress.”

Hemonover has long been known as a custom home builder, and it has branched out into kitchen and bath remodeling as well as any work that needs to be done on a home.

In 2002, Hemenover purchased Park Mill Countertops in Bradley, and it was renamed Counterfitters. The company outgrew its Bradley location and moved to Kankakee in 2004.

“We fabricate custom cabinets, countertops, entertainment centers, furniture,” Matt Hemenover said. “We’d like to think that if the drawer box from your kitchen is broken and needs to repaired, we can fix that. But if we need to build the entire kitchen, we can do that for you as well.”

The construction side of the business accounts for 60 percent of work, while Counterfitters makes up the remaining 40 percent.

“We do about everything,” said Don Hemenover, president of the company. “On the construction side we try to do all phases. ...

“With the Counterfitters business in the kitchen and the bath remodeling, it’s been a nice marriage between the two of them. The customer comes in and wants a countertop, we might get the bathroom remodel. If they want a bathroom remodel, we might pick up the cabinetry and the countertops, and there’s a lot of specialty items, too.”

It’s the repeat business that has helped the company thrive.

“We have quite a few customers that have come back to us years and years and time and time again,” Matt Hemenover said. “The feedback we constantly get is not necessarily about us and about the company, but it’s more of about the employees who leave a lasting impression on the people’s home when they leave.

“We constantly get requests to say, ‘I’d really like to have Joe back,’ or ‘Hey, I need to have Michael back,’ or ‘Can Chris come back and do this for us?’ They know our people on a first-name basis. That to me is an impact that has a large impact on me and our company, because it’s not the people that are wanting us [Don] and I back, they want our employees to be back and be a part of their next project.”

Hemenover will be moving to a new location on Entrance Avenue by the end of the year. The business office and operations will be in one location.

“We’ve been looking for a couple years for the right spot, and we think we’ve found it,” Don Hemenover said. “We’re going to be able to join the two together, which is going to be good for everybody.”