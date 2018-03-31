AAF Flanders set for growth

MOMENCE — AAF Flanders is not a small company. The product produced at its Momence manufacturing site is likely inside the majority of Kankakee County homes. It may also be a company most people here know nothing about.

However, the company is growing at such a pace that it now leases 260,000 square feet of warehouse space in Kankakee.

Yet the company largely flies under the radar when the topic of discussion is Kankakee County manufacturing.

Plant manager Vina Kelly, who has been with the company only since August, plans to change that situation. She is looking to bring this manufacturer out of the shadows, even if one of her first steps is simply sponsoring Momence youth sports teams.

The Momence manufacturer and its 325-person workforce produces an astonishing 110,000 furnace filters on a daily basis and plans are being discussed which could bring that total to 160,000 to 170,000 per day later this year.

These filters are available in such retail outlets as Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Walmart and provides furnace, air and air conditioning filters to commercial accounts such as the supply company, Grainger.

For all of this current activity as well as its potential for growth, AAF Flanders has been named the Daily Journal’s 2018 Progress Awards Large Business of the Year.

Located along Illinois Route 114 on Momence’s southeast side, the company has also gone through a transformation of its own. Previously known as Flanders-Precisionaire of Illinois, it was purchased by AAF [American Air Filter Co.] in April 2016 and growth has been on its mind ever since.

Similar to all growing companies, AAF Flanders, headquartered in Louisville, Ky., is on the cutting edge. The company, through its 33,000-square-foot Clean Air Innovation and Research Center in Jefferson, Ind., which opened in 2016, as well as its motto “Bringing Clean Air To Life,” researches advances in global air filtration.

Advancements bring demand. And demand pushes production. The production push was felt here.

Basically, the Momence production site — one of 11 AAF Flanders manufacturing sites across North America — was ready to push out the walls at its 260,000-square-foot Momence plant with its product.

That is when AAF learned of the perfectly situated 260,000 square foot of ready-to-use warehouse space at the Space Center property along Hobbie Avenue in north Kankakee.

“Sales are extremely high. ... We are committed to staying in this community. It’s our goal to be the employer of choice,” she said.

Through the Momence plant, AAF Flanders supplies furnace filters for the Midwest region of Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. With the capability of producing tens of thousands more filters on a weekly basis, its reach here could grow even wider.

The company also would be growing its workforce to keep up with the demand. Company officials believe that their workforce here could grow by an additional 100 employees this year as a third shift could be added.

That addition would mean the plant would be operating 24 hours a day, at least five days a week.

“It was hard to keep up with orders because of the lack of storage space,” said Kelly, 55. “... Our current [Momence] facility just didn’t have the capacity.”

Space Center does.

The Kankakee site, equipped with 24 loading docks, is in a prime location. She also believes the Kankakee site, when it becomes fully operational later this year, will have an on-site staff of about 40. The staff will be placing product, cataloging it and then loading it to awaiting trucks.

So what is AAF Flanders doing to make itself into the world’s largest manufacturer of air filtration solutions with production, warehousing and distribution facilities in 22 countries across four continents?

“Investing in our people and our processes,” Kelly said of the Momence operation. “We’ve created a new, three-day orientation program. We’ve hired a training and development director to focus on educating our [plant] leaders and workforce and we’re developing and testing ways to improve our processes.”

The company’s 11 North America manufacturing sites, in addition to Momence, are: Washington, N.C.; Smithfield, N.C.; Hudson, N.Y.; Ardmore, Okla.; Fayetteville, Ark.; Columbia, Mo.; Ontario, Calif.; Bartow, Fla.; Atlanta, Ga.; and Tijuana, Mexico.