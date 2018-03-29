Throwback Thursday: Train car thief apprehended

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> The year was 1918. America was embroiled in World War I, women were pushing for the right to vote, and a flu pandemic would soon devastate the country. Our Throwback Thursday takes a look back at our most popular stories from this month in history, from the quirky to the heartbreaking.

Regular readers of these throwbacks will know we’ve had our fair share of creative criminals, from the gentlemen robber who broke into his neighbors’ homes while they were at the theater to a foiled team of chicken thieves. This week’s story tells of the case of a man ransacking trains to feed his family.

This article was printed March 29, 1918, under the headline “Car Robber Is Held In County Jail.” A quick comment on the value of the items stolen: The three sacks of flour were worth about $500 total in today’s dollars, and the sugar alone was worth another $150. With strict government limits on the amount of flour and sugar available for purchase in wartime, this crime would have been even more impactful.

Having confessed to stealing groceries and merchandise from the New York Central, William LaFlamm, a resident of White City, was bound over to the grand jury in Judge Hunter’s court today.

Thefts from the cars of the New York Central have been noticeable for some time, and many efforts have been made to trace the thief. Yesterday morning, J.R. Balzer, lieutenant of the New York Central detectives, came to Kankakee from his headquarters in Chicago. He had been given a “tip” by railroad employees that William LaFlamm was stealing merchandise and groceries from freight cars. Detective Balzer reported to the local police station.

Detective Barrett and Detective Balzer immediately went to the LeFlamm home at the corner of Ninth and Bridge streets, about four blocks from the New York Central freight house.

Mr. LaFlamm was home, but he would not permit the house to be searched until a search warrant could be shown. A third member of the party, an employee of the railroad, was left at that house to see that no attempt was made to get anything hid. Meanwhile, Barrett and Balzer came downtown and secured a search warrant. With this, they returned to the LaFlamm residence.

On this trip the groceries mentioned in last night’s paper were discovered. These consisted of a sack of sugar, a sack of flour and several pounds of chewing tobacco. It was immediately apparent that these commodities were not solely for the use of the LaFlamm household. Mr. LaFlamm was at once arrested and brought to the police station, where he remained until his preliminary hearing today.

Attempts to elicit a confession from Mr. LaFlamm by Chief of Police Rogers at first failed. Mr. LaFlamm told several stories. He finally said that three man had come to his house Friday night with a lot of things. He had told them to take these things away again, but the men forced him at the point of a gun to leave them there. At first Mr. LaFlamm stated that these things had been taken away again, but finally he admitted that they were in the attic of his house.

Second Search Made

A second trip was made to the LaFlamm home and just as he had stated a number of commodities, which plainly had been stolen, were found in the garret. These articles consisted of 11 house brooms, three 140-pound sacks of flour, one 90-pound bag of sugar, one sack of beans, seven soft collars, one pair of rubbers, 36 cans of cocoa, 19 cans of molasses, 99 bars of soap, 13 pounds of tobacco and 18 suits of clothing, which were wrapped up separately and labeled according to size. These articles were immediately brought to the police station.

Mr. LaFlamm admitted that he had lied about the men bringing the stolen goods to his house. Chief Rogers declared that he had known that this was a lie and remarked that the judge would have known it was a lie, too.

Admits Theft

After he had confessed to stealing the groceries and other articles himself, Mr. LaFlamm stated he had done so because he had been out of work and had to do something to support his wife and two children, one of whom is 8 and the other is 9. He denied that he had sold anything yet.

Mr. LaFlamm worked as a freight handler at the New York Central freight house until July 4th, when he was either fired or laid off. On that same day he commenced his career of thievery. He had loaded some groceries into a car for Momence during the day. That night he went back to the car and stole some.

That he had been unable to obtain work because he had been rejected by the company physicians of a number of local concerns to which he had applied for employment was the story told by Mr. LaFlamm. He stated that he had been to a number of local factories seeking employment.

When asked if he had a partner, Mr. LaFlamm replied that he probably was a fool to steal but that he was not fool enough to take a partner into the secret. He denied that he had an accomplice.