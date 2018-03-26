Victory over addiction didn't come easy

“I’ll take a water,” Nick Morgan said after sitting down at Oliver’s Bar & Grill in Bradley. The 24-year-old had just come down from his hotel room wearing a shirt that said “Crush the Epidemic” after speaking earlier at Brandon House.

After three stints of rehab, Morgan is almost three years clean from drugs and alcohol. In addition to speaking at Brandon House, he shared his story last Tuesday night at Life Compass Church in Kankakee and with local police chiefs Wednesday morning at BrickStone Brewery & Restaurant.

“It’s emotional,” said Morgan, who grew up in Marion. “Almost three years ago, nobody wanted anything to do with me. Nobody trusted me. I don’t blame them. Now, families put the lives of their kids in my hands for me to help.”

It’s all part of Morgan’s recovery from an addiction to opiates and alcohol. He is about to start a recovery tour with motivational rapper Tw1tch, trying to — as the title of his Facebook page states — crush the epidemic.

To do that, he needs to tell his story.

<strong>‘Problem child’</strong>

Morgan was adopted at a young age. His father was an orthopedic surgeon and his mother was a registered nurse.

“I had everything I needed as a kid,” Morgan recalled. “I didn’t have a messed up childhood. I can’t blame my addiction on that. I was just a problem child who hung out with the wrong crowd.”

Morgan started smoking weed in seventh grade. He also drank alcohol and got kicked out of school for fighting. In eighth grade, his parents sent him to a boot camp for 11 months, hoping it would straighten him out.

“I was a violent kid, but I didn’t learn anything from that camp,” Morgan said. “It didn’t teach me to stop drinking and drugging.”

Morgan lasted less than a semester in public high school after returning home. He registered in online high school, earning his diploma in nine months with the help of a tutor. Then, life hit him.

“I was wasted the whole time,” he admitted. “When I got that diploma in the mail, I thought my life was complete. So, I started touring the country, going to music festivals and having a good time. That’s where it began. Some people can have a good time and stop when they become adults. I wasn’t one of those people.”

Morgan fell into a depression. He saw his friends getting jobs and starting families. Meanwhile, he wore a tie-dye shirt and “shroom” necklace.

“I was 150 pounds soaking wet and doing psychedelics every day,” he said. “I was going nowhere, and it was depressing.”

He got kicked out of his parents’ house and was couch-surfing with friends and an ex-girlfriend he said he used for money and a place to stay. He also started selling drugs.

“I had absolutely nothing to show for selling drugs because I was using all of them,” he said.

<strong>Loss</strong>

Morgan and his lifelong friend realized they needed to change one day. They were living out of his friend’s grandparents’ basement using drugs. They decided to move to Bushnell and live with another relative of his friend.

His addiction only grew.

“I found more drugs in that small town because I was looking that much harder,” Morgan said. “You could put me in the Sahara Desert, and I would still find a way to get high.”

Soon, the two friends were back in Marion, living in the same basement they did drugs in.

Then came July 4, 2014. Morgan went to his friend’s grandparents’ house to pick up some clothes so he could stay with a girlfriend. Two police were at the door. They said Morgan’s friend died from a heroin overdose.

That sent Morgan spiraling through opiate abuse. He started popping Vicodin. Then Percocets. Then morphine. Then it was heroin.

“I was traumatized. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know how to handle my emotions,” Morgan said. “My entire life, I drank and drugged to cope. I remember that first Vicodin. I felt like Superman. I felt like I met God.

“Eventually, those weren’t enough. Before I knew it, I was shooting heroin. My friend died from it, and there I was shooting it up.”

The drug addiction made Morgan contemplate suicide. He would go to motels and get high on his own. Then, his mother and late friend’s mother came to him crying, asking him to go to rehab.

“I didn’t care to live,” Morgan said. “I would have been OK with death. I was comfortable with misery at that point. I was going to ride it until the wheels fell off. But I couldn’t tell my mother, ‘No.’ “

<strong>Rehab</strong>

Morgan spent 60 days at a rehab facility in Florida for his first attempt at getting clean. It was a short-lived cleanse that lasted long enough for him to get to the Fort Lauderdale Airport, where he started drinking before his flight home.

“I was convinced I could be a normal person, but I can’t,” Morgan said. “I don’t know how to go to a bar and have two drinks. I would drink the entire bar, smoke crack and end up in a fight. That’s how it always went for me.”

After being in Marion for two weeks, he found himself staring in the mirror of a hotel bathroom after shooting up.

“I was back at square one, asking myself how it happened again,” Morgan said. “I had a moment of clarity, staring at myself disgusted. I had a God moment. I still had the wristband from my old treatment center on. It had the 1-800 number on the inside. So, I called them and made a commitment to go for myself.”

So, he returned to Florida. He detoxed and completed an inpatient program and decided to stay there to complete an outpatient program and live in a halfway house. However, he didn’t follow his 12-step program completely and eventually stopped going to Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

Eventually, he left the facility with a woman. That woman soon died from a heroin overdose. Her death inspired Morgan to go back to rehab for a third time.

However, he was no longer on his family’s insurance. After living on the streets for two weeks with a backpack and two sets of clothes, he got a phone call. A friend he met through rehab gave him a scholarship to return to rehab.

This time, Morgan stuck to the 12-step program. He detoxed. He completed an inpatient program and went through transitional housing.

He got a job at a Little Caesars for $8 per hour and took the bus to work. Then, he got a $9 per hour job at a restaurant and later became manager of that restaurant for $10 per hour.

His life kept improving.

“Before I knew it, I was one year clean,” Morgan said. “I was a manager at a halfway house. Then, I was a behavioral technician at a treatment center. Time kept going, and I kept focusing on my recovery.

“Then, I was a supervisor for a treatment center. I got a scooter. Then, I got a car. Two years clean, I got my own apartment. Everything went up because I focused on recovery and let God into my life.”

<strong>Clean and helping</strong>

Morgan started documenting his recovery through Facebook. He shared a video that now has 1.7 million views. He also started the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/CrushTheEpidemic/" target="_blank">Crush the Epidemic Facebook page</a>, which he uses to connect with hundreds of addicts every day.

He is a community outreach coordinator for Comprehensive Wellness Centers in Florida. He also speaks at schools, churches – anywhere he can – to help connect addicts to treatment.

“I’ve been able to help so many people,” he said. “I want to share my story so it shows people that there is hope of overcoming addiction. It can happen. The whole point of me getting clean was to no longer be imprisoned by a substance – to not have to wake up looking for drugs.”

To do that, Morgan sticks to a routine. He goes to three Narcotics Anonymous meetings per week. He still calls his recovery sponsor. He prays daily. He works out. And he continues to help others by sharing his story and connecting them to treatment.

“I can’t do this on my own,” he said. “I need other addicts. I need other people in recovery. I need to be of service to addicts. Those are things Narcotics Anonymous taught me.

“You don’t just go to treatment and get cured. Addiction is a disease, and I need my medicine the same way a diabetic needs insulin. I need Narcotics Anonymous. I need my 12-step fellowship. I need prayer.

“I need to help others. I need to keep focusing on recovery. I was a monster when I was using. Now, I’m helping people get their lives back.”